Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Concerned' They Will Lose Royal Titles Amid Ex-Prince Andrew's Downfall: 'They've Been Left Out in the Cold'

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Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are struggling to deal with their disgraced father ex-Prince Andrew's recent arrest and mounting scandals. The York sisters are clinging on to their royal titles and are reportedly worried they won't have them for much longer.

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The York Princesses Are Deeply 'Unhappy' Over Ex-Prince Andrew's Fall From Grace

Source: MEGA The York sisters feel like they aren't being supported by Buckingham Palace.

A source divulged to The Mirror on March 23 how "extremely unhappy" Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, are over Andrew's recent scandals. "They feel they have been left out in the cold. They aren't being supported by Buckingham Palace and are certainly concerned they will lose their titles and privileges as a result of their parents’ conduct," the insider said. Royal expert Jennie Bond also gave her two cents on the sisters' current situation, adding they "must be feeling the heat of the headlines that are now turning on them."

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Princess Beatrice Turns 36 on March 23

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are encouraged to step down from their patronages.

Eugenie, who turned 36 on Monday, March 23, will "spend her birthday: out of public view and certainly not openly with either of her parents," according to Bond. "I doubt whether this birthday will be one she will particularly feel like celebrating in a big way," she noted. "I’m sure the sisters are a great support to one another. Personally, I think they would be wise to discuss whether they should give up their titles, step down from their charities and any public work, and just get on with their lives as happily married women with children to look after and careers to pursue. That might just be easier all around," Bond went on.

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Sarah Ferguson's Whereabouts Are Currently Unknown

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson's whereabouts are undetermined.

Both Beatrice and Eugenie will not be making appearances at The Firm's Royal Ascot event later this summer. Eugenie also stepped down from her anti-slavery charity earlier this month. The ex-Duke of York was arrested on February 19 due to his ties with s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. He was released after 11 hours in custody by the Thames Valley police force. The princess' mother, Sarah Ferguson, reportedly has been MIA since her ex-husband's arrest.

Source: MEGA Prince William wants the York sisters' 'heads on the chopping block.'