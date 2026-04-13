'Sadist' Ex-Prince Andrew Once Insulted 'Fat Cow' Sarah Ferguson During Meeting With Executive, Royal Author Claims

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The man formerly known as Prince Andrew reportedly made fun of ex-wife Sarah Ferguson during a meeting with an unnamed media executive in 2015. According to famed royal author Tina Brown, the ex-Duke of York, 66, called Ferguson a "fat cow" during the incident.

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Ex-Prince Andrew's Comment Toward Sarah Ferguson 'Stunned' Executive

Source: MEGA The former couple lived at the Royal Lodge together since 2008 before being forced out last year.

Brown penned in her biography, The Palace Papers, that the conversation went down at the former couple's Royal Lodge home in Windsor. Ferguson, 66, and the executive were sitting and chatting until Andrew walked into the room. “What are you doing with this fat cow?” the disgraced ex-prince joked. The individual was "stunned" at the exchange and at Andrew's “level of sadism."

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'She's Afraid of Him'

Source: MEGA The executive was 'stunned' at the former Duke of York's 'sadism.'

“I thought, ‘What an a-- hole.’ She has to sing for her supper. She’s afraid of him,” the source told Brown for her book. The former Vanity Fair editor added how Ferguson often struggled with her weight, as media headlines often referred to her as “fat Fergie," “duchess of pork” and “fat frumpy Fergie." "Whatever the undertow of their curious arrangement, the deal seems to be that he bails her out when she's in trouble," Brown wrote, adding, "She backs him up when he's assailed by scandal." "It is the symbiosis of sheer survival," the author went on.

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The Former Duke and Duchess of York Divorced in 1996

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married in 1986.

Despite divorcing in 1996 after 10 years of marriage, Andrew and Ferguson stayed close and cohabitated at the Royal Lodge together for almost two decades after their split. Andrew moved into the Lodge in 2004 and Ferguson joined him there in 2008. However, as a result of their friendships with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the pair was evicted from the 30-room abode by King Charles last year. While Ferguson's location is currently unknown, the Royal Navy veteran moved into a smaller shack on The Firm's Sandringham Estate in February.

Sarah Ferguson Frequently Supported Ex-Prince Andrew Despite Their Divorce

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson often supported ex-Prince Andrew despite his scandals.