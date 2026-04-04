Why Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Latest Property Move Is Leaving British Taxpayers Raging

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is preparing to move into Marsh Farm.

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The ex-Duke, who was stripped of his royal titles following fallout from his association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, has remained out of public life since his arrest last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Three lorries linked to the fine art logistics firm Gander & White have now been seen entering Marsh Farm near Wolferton, Norfolk, thought to be carrying items from Andrew's personal paintings collection.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's royal titles were removed following the Epstein fallout.

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A source said: "There is a growing sense of irritation among members of the public about how this looks. The image of valuable artworks being carefully transported at a time when Andrew remains under intense scrutiny has not gone down well, and it is being viewed as tone-deaf given everything that has happened in recent years. Many people are asking why, in light of his circumstances, he still appears to be operating with a level of comfort and logistical support that feels excessive. Even if the collection is privately owned, the scale and presentation of the move are raising questions about whether this is appropriate in the current climate." Gander & White, a company with a royal warrant and the slogan "custodians of the irreplaceable," specializes in transporting fine art and has worked with institutions including the National Portrait Gallery in London. The firm is understood to have been tasked with moving paintings and artifacts associated with Andrew's collection to Marsh Farm, though the full contents of the shipment have not been publicly confirmed.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's collection will be reportedly moved to Marsh Farm.

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Another palace source said: "There is an undeniable optics problem here that people inside and outside the institution are very aware of. The sight of high-value artwork being moved with such care and attention, at a time when scrutiny around Andrew is so heightened, has only intensified public unease. Even if the process itself is entirely legitimate, it reinforces a wider perception that many find difficult to accept. It plays into an existing narrative of privilege and disconnect that a lot of people are already frustrated by, and that frustration is only growing." Much of Andrew's collection had remained at Royal Lodge prior to his departure, with large elements of it held by the Royal Collection Trust – the body responsible for managing artworks and artifacts accumulated by monarchs over centuries. Items associated with the ex-Duke have been displayed in exhibitions and used to furnish royal residences.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's collection remained at Royal Lodge prior to his eviction.