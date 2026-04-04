Why Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Latest Property Move Is Leaving British Taxpayers Raging
April 4 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing renewed public anger after lorries believed to be transporting his personal art collection were seen arriving at his new residence – with critics questioning the optics of such a move given his recent controversies.
Andrew, 66, is preparing to relocate from Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, where he has been staying since relinquishing his lease on Royal Lodge in Windsor, to the nearby Marsh Farm, which has been undergoing renovations ahead of his arrival.
The ex-Duke, who was stripped of his royal titles following fallout from his association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, has remained out of public life since his arrest last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Three lorries linked to the fine art logistics firm Gander & White have now been seen entering Marsh Farm near Wolferton, Norfolk, thought to be carrying items from Andrew's personal paintings collection.
A source said: "There is a growing sense of irritation among members of the public about how this looks. The image of valuable artworks being carefully transported at a time when Andrew remains under intense scrutiny has not gone down well, and it is being viewed as tone-deaf given everything that has happened in recent years. Many people are asking why, in light of his circumstances, he still appears to be operating with a level of comfort and logistical support that feels excessive. Even if the collection is privately owned, the scale and presentation of the move are raising questions about whether this is appropriate in the current climate."
Gander & White, a company with a royal warrant and the slogan "custodians of the irreplaceable," specializes in transporting fine art and has worked with institutions including the National Portrait Gallery in London.
The firm is understood to have been tasked with moving paintings and artifacts associated with Andrew's collection to Marsh Farm, though the full contents of the shipment have not been publicly confirmed.
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Another palace source said: "There is an undeniable optics problem here that people inside and outside the institution are very aware of. The sight of high-value artwork being moved with such care and attention, at a time when scrutiny around Andrew is so heightened, has only intensified public unease. Even if the process itself is entirely legitimate, it reinforces a wider perception that many find difficult to accept. It plays into an existing narrative of privilege and disconnect that a lot of people are already frustrated by, and that frustration is only growing."
Much of Andrew's collection had remained at Royal Lodge prior to his departure, with large elements of it held by the Royal Collection Trust – the body responsible for managing artworks and artifacts accumulated by monarchs over centuries.
Items associated with the ex-Duke have been displayed in exhibitions and used to furnish royal residences.
Among the works previously linked to Andrew's collection are a 19th-century oil painting titled Eugenie, Empress of the French and wife of Napoleon III by Charles Édouard Boutibonne, as well as historic photographs by Cecil Beaton, known for his portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret.
In addition to fine art, Andrew has maintained an extensive personal collection of teddy bears, which are now in storage in a lock-up in London bar a few of his favorite cuddly toys.
Andrew's departure from Royal Lodge followed mounting pressure after revelations surrounding his links to Epstein, as well as scrutiny over the terms of his lease, which had allowed him to occupy the property at a nominal cost.