EXCLUSIVE Everything You Need to Know About Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Humble Temporary Home as He Gets Set to Move Into 'Retirement' Property Source: MEGA Inside ex-Prince Andrew's temporary home at Wood Farm after he was forced to leave Royal Lodge. Aaron Tinney April 5 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew moved into Wood Farm.

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A royal source told us: "For Andrew, this move marks a very noticeable change in circumstances. While Wood Farm is by no means uncomfortable, it is a far more understated setting than Royal Lodge, and it clearly signals a step away from the scale and status he was previously accustomed to. There is a dual purpose to this arrangement. On a practical level, it provides him with a place to stay while Marsh Farm is being prepared, but it also carries a symbolic weight – placing him in a more discreet, low-profile environment that reflects the current realities of his position as decisions about his longer-term future continue to be worked through." Wood Farm, a red-brick, L-shaped building set on the edge of the 20,000-acre estate, sits around two miles from Sandringham House and has long been associated with privacy rather than ceremony. Unlike the main residence, the property operates with fewer formalities – staff, if present, are not required to wear uniforms, contributing to a more relaxed atmosphere.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's home in Wood Farm sits around two miles from Sandringham House.

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A second palace source said: "Within the estate, Wood Farm is known for being one of the least ostentatious residences. It lacks the ceremony and scale people tend to associate with royal homes, which is precisely why it has traditionally been used as a place for privacy and withdrawal from public life. In Andrew's case, it is very much a stopgap solution. It gives him a quiet, contained space away from the spotlight while more permanent arrangements are being finalized, rather than serving as any kind of long-term base." The property also comes with practical restrictions. A longstanding ban on cats, introduced by Queen Elizabeth II, was designed to protect pheasant fledglings bred on the estate, while barbecues are prohibited across the grounds due to fire risks.

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Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth II banned cats from Wood Farm.

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According to estate guidance, picnicking is permitted, but open flames are strictly controlled. Wood Farm has a layered history within the royal family. It was once home to Prince John, born in 1905, who lived largely out of the public eye due to health conditions including epilepsy. In more recent decades, the cottage became closely associated with Prince Philip, who made it his primary residence after retiring from public duties in 2017. Philip, who died in 2021 at age 99, was said to have spent his later years there pursuing hobbies including carriage driving and cultivating a truffle farm that eventually produced Périgord black truffles in 2018.

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Source: MEGA Prince Philip died in 2021.