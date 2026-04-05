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Everything You Need to Know About Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Humble Temporary Home as He Gets Set to Move Into 'Retirement' Property

Photo of Ex-Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Inside ex-Prince Andrew's temporary home at Wood Farm after he was forced to leave Royal Lodge.

April 5 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Ex-Prince Andrew has relocated to a markedly modest residence on the Sandringham Estate as he prepares for a longer-term move, with insiders telling OK! his current living arrangements are a stark contrast to his former royal lifestyle.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, vacated Royal Lodge in Windsor in February after relinquishing his Crown Estate lease on the 31-room property, moving instead to Wood Farm – a five-bedroom cottage on the Sandringham Estate owned by King Charles, 77.

The temporary move comes as nearby Marsh Farm undergoes extensive renovations ahead of Andrew's expected relocation to what is being seen as his "retirement home" in April.

The disgraced former Duke remains under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, adding further scrutiny to his change in circumstances.

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Image of Ex-Prince Andrew moved into Wood Farm.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew moved into Wood Farm.

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A royal source told us: "For Andrew, this move marks a very noticeable change in circumstances. While Wood Farm is by no means uncomfortable, it is a far more understated setting than Royal Lodge, and it clearly signals a step away from the scale and status he was previously accustomed to. There is a dual purpose to this arrangement. On a practical level, it provides him with a place to stay while Marsh Farm is being prepared, but it also carries a symbolic weight – placing him in a more discreet, low-profile environment that reflects the current realities of his position as decisions about his longer-term future continue to be worked through."

Wood Farm, a red-brick, L-shaped building set on the edge of the 20,000-acre estate, sits around two miles from Sandringham House and has long been associated with privacy rather than ceremony.

Unlike the main residence, the property operates with fewer formalities – staff, if present, are not required to wear uniforms, contributing to a more relaxed atmosphere.

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Image of Ex-Prince Andrew's home in Wood Farm sits around two miles from Sandringham House.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew's home in Wood Farm sits around two miles from Sandringham House.

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A second palace source said: "Within the estate, Wood Farm is known for being one of the least ostentatious residences. It lacks the ceremony and scale people tend to associate with royal homes, which is precisely why it has traditionally been used as a place for privacy and withdrawal from public life. In Andrew's case, it is very much a stopgap solution. It gives him a quiet, contained space away from the spotlight while more permanent arrangements are being finalized, rather than serving as any kind of long-term base."

The property also comes with practical restrictions.

A longstanding ban on cats, introduced by Queen Elizabeth II, was designed to protect pheasant fledglings bred on the estate, while barbecues are prohibited across the grounds due to fire risks.

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Image of Queen Elizabeth II banned cats from Wood Farm.
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth II banned cats from Wood Farm.

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According to estate guidance, picnicking is permitted, but open flames are strictly controlled.

Wood Farm has a layered history within the royal family. It was once home to Prince John, born in 1905, who lived largely out of the public eye due to health conditions including epilepsy.

In more recent decades, the cottage became closely associated with Prince Philip, who made it his primary residence after retiring from public duties in 2017.

Philip, who died in 2021 at age 99, was said to have spent his later years there pursuing hobbies including carriage driving and cultivating a truffle farm that eventually produced Périgord black truffles in 2018.

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Image of Prince Philip died in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Prince Philip died in 2021.

The house has also earned an informal reputation as a retreat for sidelined or transitional members of the royal family.

Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, stayed at the property in 1992 following her separation from the then-prince, as unmarried partners were not permitted to join formal Christmas celebrations at Sandringham House.

Kate Middleton, 44, is also reported to have stayed there prior to her marriage to Prince William, 43.

Sources stress Ferguson is not expected to join Andrew at Wood Farm.

One said: "Sarah has made a clear decision to remain living separately and continue with her own established arrangements, rather than joining Andrew at Sandringham. As things stand, there are no plans for her to relocate to the estate or become part of that setup. She appears committed to maintaining her independence and keeping her living situation entirely separate from his."

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