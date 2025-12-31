or
'Lonely' Sarah Ferguson Had 'Concerns' During Marriage to Ex-Prince Andrew as She Was 'Always' Left Wondering About His Whereabouts

image of prince Andrew and Sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson reportedly had major 'concerns' about her marriage to the man formerly known as Prince Andrew.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

Even though Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have remained friends ever since their 1996 divorce, the ex-Duchess of York reportedly felt alone and unsure during her marriage.

Ferguson, 66, and the man formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, married in 1986 and split a decade later. The former flames share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Former Duchess of York Seemed 'Lonely' and 'Deeply Unhappy'

image of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor married in 1986 but divorced in 1996.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor married in 1986 but divorced in 1996.

Dame Jenni Murray reportedly spoke to Ferguson in 1989, in which the latter voiced her concerns about her relationship.

According to an article Murray wrote for Saga Magazine at the time, the duchess appeared "lonely [and] deeply unhappy" after she tied the knot with Andrew.

"I was shown into the sitting room of a flat on the third floor of the palace, looking out at Queen Victoria's statue," the journalist penned.

image of The ex-Duke of York no longer has his royal titles.
Source: MEGA

The ex-Duke of York no longer has his royal titles.

"A young woman, wearing a pinny, her hair tucked into a mob cap came in, I thought she was a maid, it was Sarah," Murray stated.

"It became apparent quickly that I was talking to a lonely, deeply unhappy woman who made no secret – privately, but not on tape – of her concerns about her husband," she went on.

At the time, Beatrice, now 37, was just a baby, and Ferguson was caring for her all by herself while Andrew's work with the Royal Navy kept him away from his family.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson Never Seemed to Know Where Her Husband Was When He Was Traveling

image of The former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008.
Source: MEGA

The former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008.

"She was never asked to join his travels," Murray said. "She was alone with the child and always wondered what he was up to and with whom."

Despite the children's book author and the former Navy officer finalizing their divorce in 1996, they lived together for a period of time at Royal Lodge.

However, the ex-couple was evicted from their longtime Windsor home by King Charles back in October after he stripped Andrew of his royal rank and titles.

image of Sarah Ferguson needs to find a new home after being kicked out of Royal Lodge.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson needs to find a new home after being kicked out of Royal Lodge.

While Andrew is set to move into a smaller abode on the Sandringham Estate in 2026, Ferguson is considering moving into a granny flat with her daughters.

A source told Rob Shuter for his Substack page that she is exploring all of her options after being forced out of her home. Andrew has been living in the mansion since 2004, while Ferguson moved in with him and their children in 2008.

“The days of multiple homes and lavish living are long gone. She’s thinking practically now," the insider said. “She’s watching, waiting, and figuring out her next chapter."

