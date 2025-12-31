'Lonely' Sarah Ferguson Had 'Concerns' During Marriage to Ex-Prince Andrew as She Was 'Always' Left Wondering About His Whereabouts

Article continues below advertisement

Even though Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have remained friends ever since their 1996 divorce, the ex-Duchess of York reportedly felt alone and unsure during her marriage. Ferguson, 66, and the man formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, married in 1986 and split a decade later. The former flames share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Former Duchess of York Seemed 'Lonely' and 'Deeply Unhappy'

Dame Jenni Murray reportedly spoke to Ferguson in 1989, in which the latter voiced her concerns about her relationship. According to an article Murray wrote for Saga Magazine at the time, the duchess appeared "lonely [and] deeply unhappy" after she tied the knot with Andrew. "I was shown into the sitting room of a flat on the third floor of the palace, looking out at Queen Victoria's statue," the journalist penned.

"A young woman, wearing a pinny, her hair tucked into a mob cap came in, I thought she was a maid, it was Sarah," Murray stated. "It became apparent quickly that I was talking to a lonely, deeply unhappy woman who made no secret – privately, but not on tape – of her concerns about her husband," she went on. At the time, Beatrice, now 37, was just a baby, and Ferguson was caring for her all by herself while Andrew's work with the Royal Navy kept him away from his family.

Sarah Ferguson Never Seemed to Know Where Her Husband Was When He Was Traveling

"She was never asked to join his travels," Murray said. "She was alone with the child and always wondered what he was up to and with whom." Despite the children's book author and the former Navy officer finalizing their divorce in 1996, they lived together for a period of time at Royal Lodge. However, the ex-couple was evicted from their longtime Windsor home by King Charles back in October after he stripped Andrew of his royal rank and titles.

