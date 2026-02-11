Ex-Prince Andrew Bothered Jeffrey Epstein Repeatedly to Use Pedophile's Lavish Homes, Emails Reveal

Article continues below advertisement

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew reportedly was desperate to use dead bestie/pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's luxurious homes, new emails suggest. The disgraced Duke of York, 65, had asked Epstein in 2009 to utilize his million-dollar residences in Paris and New York while he was under house arrest in Palm Beach, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew Asked Jeffrey Epstein to Stay in His Paris and NYC Apartments

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew wanted to stay at Jeffrey Epstein's Paris and New York apartments at one point.

“I have to go to Paris this coming weekend,11h to 14’ Sept and I remember that you have an apartment in Paris and was just wondering if I might be allowed to use it for the weekend?" Andrew had asked the s-- trafficker in one email. The ex-royal pestered on: “This is a private weekend and I am already booked into a hotel but on the off chance that you would allow me to use your apartment it would be great from a number of perspectives.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein allowed the ex-Duke of York to utilize his homes.

“If this is either inappropriate or unavailable then I apologize for asking," Andrew added. Epstein had no qualms about the request and replied back: "Of course." He also allowed Andrew to make use of his private car and driver for the time being. "Dear J, Thank you so very much for your hospitality," the former prince gushed in another message. In November 2009, the Queen's second son sent another message to Epstein, asking him to stay in one of his abodes once again.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Ex-Duke of York Also Inquired Jeffrey Epstein to Allow Sarah Ferguson to Use the Homes

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor also wanted his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to visit the pedophile's homes.

"The reason for my email is not only to wish you a happy Thanksgiving but I have just had notification of a requirement to be in Paris during the weekend of 4th to 6th December," the note said. “Please may I stay in your beautiful apartment again?” he pleaded. At one point, Andrew attached an end note to an email asking if his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, could also drop by one of the homes. "PS. S asks: can she stay in your wonderful home in New York this week?” Andrew had begged.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was seen multiple times in the lates drop of the Epstein files released by the DOJ.