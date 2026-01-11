or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Ex-Prince Andrew's Longtime 'Dilapidated' Royal Lodge Hasn't Been Inspected in 22 Years

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge hasn't been inspected by a Crown Estate official in 22 years.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 11 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew's old Windsor home, Royal Lodge, has reportedly not been inspected in all the time he's lived there.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, moved into the Lodge in 2004 but was evicted by King Charles III last year at the same time his royal titles were stripped away. He lost his royal privileges due to his friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew Has Lived at Royal Lodge Since 2004

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of prince Andrew and King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles evicted ex-Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge last year.

According to Daily Mail, the sprawling 30-mansion property has never been investigated by a Crown Estate official.

Andrew was given a 75-year lease agreement by the Crown Estate, who owns the Lodge, after the Queen Mother died in 2002.

The lease noted that the ex-Duke of York was required to "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and, where necessary, rebuild" the abode.

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The former Duke of York is moving out of Royal Lodge next month.

"Royal Lodge was not inspected once by Crown Estate officials in the 22 years Andrew lived there rent-free," a source told the outlet, also noting that the absence of a house run-through has caused "controversy [to] grow over the dilapidated condition of his former home."

"When the lease for the 30-room Royal Lodge estate was signed in 2003, it included unique terms which included no rent but a costly upfront refurbishment and upkeep schedule," they added.

Andrew is set to move into a smaller home on the royal family's Norfolk estate, Sandringham, sometime this year.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Was Granted a 75-Year Lease on the Royal Lodge

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew has lived in the Royal Lodge since 2004.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams recently gave his two cents on the situation to Daily Mail, noting how there is "little doubt that the extraordinary absence of inspections of Royal Lodge, which under the terms of the lease could be periodically carried out, will be seen as yet another example of the sweetheart deal between the Crown Estate and Andrew."

"This revelation is all the more surprising when you consider the fact that Andrew has been involved in so many high-profile disasters in recent years, and still no one thought to inspect the condition of the property until recently," he added.

image of prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

The Royal Lodge is in need of serious repairs.

An inspection was finally done over two decades later in recent weeks, with officials finding the home to be in a rundown state that needed major repairs.

Fitzwilliams then explained how Royal Lodge's crumbling condition "will undoubtedly lead to changes in the way leases involving members of the royal family are drawn up by the Crown Estate in the future."

At first, Andrew did not want to leave his longtime home willingly, even demanding $99 million from Charles, 77, to move out. However, he is set to officially vacate the property next month after a back-and-forth without a hefty payday.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.