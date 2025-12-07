or
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Is 'Kicking His Heels' and 'Won't Budge' From Royal Lodge Until Next Year

image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is delaying his move to Sandringham.
Source: MEGA

The former Prince Andrew won't be heading to his new home of Sandringham Estate until February 2026.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 7 2025, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Sandringham Estate move-in date has been revealed as the ex-royal is delaying heading out to his new home.

The former Prince Andrew, 65, won't be skedaddling from his Royal Lodge abode until February 2026, as he is seemingly hindering his eviction — despite King Charles III forcing him to leave sooner rather than later.

image of Andrew will move into Sandringham Estate in February 2026.
Source: MEGA

Andrew will move into Sandringham Estate in February 2026.

Royal author Robert Jobson has divulged why Andrew's not ready to leave just yet.

"Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seems to be kicking his heels," he told HELLO!. "The disgraced royal has made it clear to the King and courtiers who sent him packing, that he is going nowhere fast."

"Despite formal notice being served in October to surrender his Royal Lodge lease, he won't budge until February at the earliest, suggesting he will spend Christmas at Royal Lodge while the King invites the rest of his close family to Sandringham," the biographer added.

Andrew Has Lived in Royal Lodge for Over 20 Years

image of The former Duke of York has lived at Royal Lodge since 2004.
Source: mega

The former Duke of York has lived at Royal Lodge since 2004.

According to Jobson, the hold up is due to "logistics."

"Moving two decades of accumulated life from 30 rooms into a modest cottage takes time, close sources say. It is understood Andrew's Sandringham property isn't ready. Downsizing is complex, the Palace says," he noted.

The ex-Duke of York has resided in Royal Lodge since 2004, with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, joining him there in 2008. However, in October, Charles, 77, removed Andrew's royal titles and expelled him from the Lodge due to his very controversial friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

MORE ON:
royal family

The Royal Family Celebrates Christmas at Sandringham Annually

image of The royals spend Christmas at Sandringham every year.
Source: MEGA

The royals spend Christmas at their Sandringham Estate in Norfolk every year.

Jobson went on: "But understanding doesn't mean sympathy. Sources say Andrew is 'leaning on every technical step available' to slow the process. Delay as strategy. Why rush to your own diminishment?"

Andrew is technically allowed to stay in the Windsor mansion until October 2026, but he is expected to leave next winter to settle into the Norfolk estate.

Sandringham is also where the royal's celebrate Christmas, with Charles hosting the whole family (except Andrew) this year.

image of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are unsure yet where they will spend Christmas.
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are unsure yet where they will spend Christmas.

A source revealed last month that his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are in a pickle over where to spend their Christmas.

Whether they will join Andrew for the holiday or attend the royal family's annual hurrah is still not yet determined. "Beatrice and Eugenie are very likely to be at Sandringham" since "they are very much still in the royal fold" despite their father's scandals, an insider said.

"It is a conundrum what they do with Andrew this Christmas," they explained. "No one wants to be seen with him, and the family have pretty much given up on him."

