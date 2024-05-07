Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge 'Can Be Renovated' — But the Duke of York 'Is Beyond Repair'

OK! previously reported an expert shared that Andrew's inability to preserve the Royal Lodge is beginning to take a toll on King Charles.

“The state of the residence will be of great concern to the King after everything that has gone on and been discussed in regards to the house," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. “Prince Andrew was told he must take charge of the necessary renovations or he will have no cause to stay in the house."

“There is no doubt the King will be alarmed at the true state of the residence after the duke assured him everything was in hand," the commentator continued. According to Seward, Charles does not “have any wish to finance him for the rest of his life."