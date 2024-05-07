Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge 'Can Be Renovated' — But the Duke of York 'Is Beyond Repair'
Prince Andrew's royal estate, Royal Lodge, is in need of renovations, as the Duke of York has failed to maintain the property.
In 2023, Andrew and Prince Harry were asked to leave their mansions, but the controversial figure has yet to vacate the home.
"The property, part of the Windsor estate and worth £ 30 million ($37.6 million) if you don't mind, is reportedly beset with problems including rising damp, cracks in the brickwork and unsightly peeling paintwork," Mark Dolan wrote in an opinion piece. "This is hardly befitting the most revered family in the country, if not the world."
Andrew lost his HRH status in 2022 after being accused of assault and for having close ties to Jeffrey Epstein, resulting in him being stripped of various royal privileges.
"Andrew has been struggling to meet the £400,000 a year upkeep of Royal Lodge, and whilst the building falls into wrack and ruin, the Queen's former favorite son, who is no favorite with Charles these days, refuses to budge," Dolan penned.
After leaving royal duties, Andrew's income changed, as he currently lives off of an allowance worth a little over $300,000.
Dolan suggested Andrew should repair the Royal Lodge on his own.
"There is another alternative, though. Andrew can stay in the Royal Lodge and rather than use his free time riding horses and driving around the estate in his Range Rover, perhaps he could put a shift in and do a bit of DIY," Dolan noted.
"He's got plenty of time to give Royal Lodge a bit of a makeover himself. We know this guy has barely done a day's work in his life, but it's not too late to start," Dolan stated. "The man previously known as Randy Andy, could become Handy Andy. In the end, the palatial Royal Lodge can be renovated, but Prince Andrew himself is beyond repair."
OK! previously reported an expert shared that Andrew's inability to preserve the Royal Lodge is beginning to take a toll on King Charles.
“The state of the residence will be of great concern to the King after everything that has gone on and been discussed in regards to the house," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. “Prince Andrew was told he must take charge of the necessary renovations or he will have no cause to stay in the house."
“There is no doubt the King will be alarmed at the true state of the residence after the duke assured him everything was in hand," the commentator continued. According to Seward, Charles does not “have any wish to finance him for the rest of his life."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Royal editor Russell Myers claimed Charles and Prince William won't allow Andrew to return to The Firm.
"The King and Prince William have made it quite clear to Prince Andrew that he has no chance of ever being involved in royal duties again, regardless of how he may feel that a brief time out of the spotlight could have led to a return to public life," he stated.
Dolan wrote for GB News.