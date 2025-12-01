Ex-Prince Andrew Demanding $99 Million to Move Out of Royal Lodge After Being Evicted by King Charles

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, won't leave his longtime Royal Lodge home quietly. After being stripped of his royal titles and being evicted from the Windsor abode by King Charles, Andrew, 65, is now demanding $99 million to formally depart from the Lodge. A palace source alleged to royal journalist Rob Shuter that the ex-Duke of York "is not just refusing to leave Royal Lodge, he’s practically super-gluing himself to the furniture."

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Is Supposed to Move to Sandringham Estate

Source: MEGA The former Prince Andrew wants $99 million to depart from the Royal Lodge.

Andrew is supposed to now move into the royal family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. According to an insider, Andrew is also insisting on obtaining a "giant six or seven-bedroom house" on the Estate as his “replacement.” "And not just a house — he wants the whole package. A cook, a gardener, a housekeeper, a driver… basically a full-time staff to keep his life running exactly the way it runs at Royal Lodge. And of course, police protection too," Shuter's source added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA King Charles took away Andrew's royal titles.

For the time being, Andrew is "staying put" at the Lodge as "the deal isn't done" and "negotiations are crawling in." Shuter reported that the ex-prince "might hang on for months — maybe longer" as Charles, 77, "is trying to reshape the monarchy," even though Royal Lodge is becoming "an expensive royal roadblock" for the monarch. Andrew lost his royal privileges due to his friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Is 'Living in a Bubble'

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband have lived in the Royal Lodge together since 2008.

Despite the major changes in status, titles and rank, insiders claim "nothing has changed" behind the gates of the Royal Lodge. "Andrew insists the staff still call him 'Your Royal Highness.' He is saying the ruling to strip him of his titles doesn't apply inside his own walls," a source exclusively told OK!. Another insider described the former Royal Navy serviceman as "living in a bubble" and being "utterly deluded about his status."

Source: MEGA Sarah and Andrew share daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, together.