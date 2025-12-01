Ex-Prince Andrew Demanding $99 Million to Move Out of Royal Lodge After Being Evicted by King Charles
Dec. 1 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, won't leave his longtime Royal Lodge home quietly.
After being stripped of his royal titles and being evicted from the Windsor abode by King Charles, Andrew, 65, is now demanding $99 million to formally depart from the Lodge.
A palace source alleged to royal journalist Rob Shuter that the ex-Duke of York "is not just refusing to leave Royal Lodge, he’s practically super-gluing himself to the furniture."
Andrew Is Supposed to Move to Sandringham Estate
Andrew is supposed to now move into the royal family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
According to an insider, Andrew is also insisting on obtaining a "giant six or seven-bedroom house" on the Estate as his “replacement.”
"And not just a house — he wants the whole package. A cook, a gardener, a housekeeper, a driver… basically a full-time staff to keep his life running exactly the way it runs at Royal Lodge. And of course, police protection too," Shuter's source added.
For the time being, Andrew is "staying put" at the Lodge as "the deal isn't done" and "negotiations are crawling in."
Shuter reported that the ex-prince "might hang on for months — maybe longer" as Charles, 77, "is trying to reshape the monarchy," even though Royal Lodge is becoming "an expensive royal roadblock" for the monarch.
Andrew lost his royal privileges due to his friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
- Ex-Prince Andrew Demanding 'Six or Seven Bedroom' House on Sandringham Estate After Being Kicked Out of Royal Lodge
- Ex-Prince Andrew in Booze Fear as He Allegedly Orders Case of Champagne to Royal Lodge to 'Drown Sorrows' After Titles Are Stripped
- The Commoner Formerly Known as Prince Andrew 'Refusing to Pack Up Creepy Teddy Bear Stash' and Demanding Staff and 'Right to Roam' Before He Vacates Luxury Royal Home
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Andrew Is 'Living in a Bubble'
Despite the major changes in status, titles and rank, insiders claim "nothing has changed" behind the gates of the Royal Lodge.
"Andrew insists the staff still call him 'Your Royal Highness.' He is saying the ruling to strip him of his titles doesn't apply inside his own walls," a source exclusively told OK!.
Another insider described the former Royal Navy serviceman as "living in a bubble" and being "utterly deluded about his status."
"He's living as though time stopped years ago. It's golf in the morning, golf on the TV in the afternoon, and conversations about nothing but golf. That's basically his whole world now," an aide said.
Andrew has been residing at the Lodge with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. He moved into the residence in 2004, after he secured a 75-year lease on the property in 2003 following the passing of the Queen Mother.
Ferguson, 66, and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, joined him there in 2008.