Ex-Prince Andrew Demanding 'Six or Seven Bedroom' House on Sandringham Estate After Being Kicked Out of Royal Lodge
Dec. 1 2025, Published 10:17 a.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew is pushing for a serious upgrade as he prepares to leave Royal Lodge behind.
After being forced out of the historic property, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is now insisting on a “six or seven bedroom” home on King Charles’ Sandringham Estate — and he reportedly wants the full royal setup.
According to an outlet, he’s asking for staff that includes a cook, gardener, housekeeper, driver and a security officer.
A friend close to Andrew defended his demands, arguing that he’s only asking for what he believes is fair.
“Andrew has done exactly what has been asked of him, and he just wants to be left alone. He is giving up the lease on one of England’s finest houses and expects to be treated fairly,” the close source insisted.
Another insider said the real tension comes down to money.
A former courtier told the outlet, “Knowing Andrew, this was always going to be about money. Andrew is essentially being bought out of the lease, so he will haggle over every last detail of the deal.”
As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace made it official on October 30 that Andrew is losing all of his titles and being ordered out of Royal Lodge.
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace announced. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation."
They added that these actions were “deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”
Even without his titles, a source claimed Andrew is still expecting royal-level pampering.
One insider said Queen Elizabeth II’s son continues to “act completely entitled” despite being stripped of HRH and prince status.
“You’d think he’d slink off with his tail between his legs, but no, he’s still wants to be the man of the manor and is insisting on being waited on hand and foot at a great cost to the King’s own personal coffers,” the source shared, adding that “life is still going on pretty much as normal for Andrew,” especially when it comes to his luxuries, calling the excess “sickening.”
Though Andrew doesn’t drink alcohol, insiders claim he regularly orders “crates of champagne and fine wines every week” along with catered meals so he can host friends — and sometimes his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
However, his social circle has changed dramatically. The insider said he “mostly” surrounds himself with a “sad group of hangers-on because the majority of the London social set has turned their backs on him.”
“You’d never guess that he’s been told to tighten his belt because he’s just as gluttonous and wasteful as always,” the source continued.
They also revealed that Andrew’s personal chef prepares a full cooked breakfast “laid out in royal style” with enough food “to feed a small army,” even though he usually eats alone.
“It continues that way all day,” the insider explained. “He loves to sit down to a huge lunch, pheasant, venison, prime rib, nothing is too rich for him, and he refuses to compromise on the quality. He wants piles of food, even if it all gets chucked in the bin after, so the monthly bills at the butcher alone are astronomical.”