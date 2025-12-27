Ex-Prince Andrew's Horrific 'Shoe-Sized Hovel' New Home Revealed — And How It Needs Multi-Million Renovations to Make It Livable
Dec. 27 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew is set to leave Royal Lodge next year and move into a drastically smaller home on King Charles' Sandringham estate – a property insiders now tell OK! is a "shoebox-sized hovel" compared to his current residence, which is in urgent need of a multi-million-pound renovation.
The disgraced royal, stripped of his Duke and Prince titles in October following his association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and the pedophile's most high-profile s-- trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre, has agreed under pressure from the King and the Royal Household to vacate his 31-room, $40 million mansion at Royal Lodge, where he has lived since 2004.
Sources say the move is being complicated by decades of accumulated belongings, with Royal Lodge described as "utter chaos" as removal boxes stack up.
A palace insider said about Andrew's new – much humbler – abode: "Andrew has been informed that Marsh Farm will be his next home, but it requires extensive renovations before anyone can be comfortable there. But King Charles wants the move to happen quickly, so Andrew will not be treated to a lavish home facelift as part of the deal, so is going to be living very much outside his comfort zone."
Marsh Farm, located seven miles west of Sandringham House near Wolferton, is currently unoccupied and unfurnished. The estate includes a main house with two reception rooms, a kitchen and several outbuildings, all of which require extensive refurbishment.
Neighbours include a wrought-iron bed company and a quad bike firm, while views from the property stretch over Dersingham Bog to the sea at The Wash. The estate has recently been incorporated into an extended no-fly zone, signaling heightened security measures.
A separate source said: "The estate is sizeable but completely unlike what Andrew is accustomed to. It's isolated, in need of major repairs, and a world away from Royal Lodge. This is clearly a temporary setup, and it wouldn't be surprising if he moves elsewhere after a short time."
Palace officials have declined to officially comment on details of Andrew's new residence, citing data protection laws and Andrew's status as a private citizen. Andrew's few remaining friends suggest the shamed former royal may not remain in Norfolk long-term, with Bahrain and other locations in the Middle East cited as potential destinations.
His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, who moved into Royal Lodge in 2008, is also expected to find separate accommodation following their eviction.
The move comes after Andrew's lease of Royal Lodge was often criticized due to the "peppercorn rent" he paid at the property over the past 20 years, was relinquished under the King's supervision.
A source familiar with the preparations said: "The initial batch of Andrew's belongings has already been moved under cover of darkness. But there's still a massive amount left, and the house is full of items that need to be sorted, donated, or thrown out."
Marsh Farm's proximity to historical royal properties, including Wood Farm Cottage – home to the late Prince Philip – was reportedly a consideration, but security and privacy concerns ruled it out as a future residence.
Another insider commented: "Andrew was interested in Wood Farm, but it was considered too near the rest of the family. Marsh Farm will require significant time and investment before it's habitable. The amount of work needed could push back his move from Royal Lodge into the new year, though not for too long. Charles wants him out of the Royal Lodge for the optics, as a sign the monarchy is willing to punish one of its own if the scandal is big enough – which Andrew's is."