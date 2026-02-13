Ex-Prince Andrew Told Staff to 'F Off' in 'Obscene' Tirades That Angered Late Queen, Book Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew had quite the potty mouth when he was still a working member of the royal family. The ex-Duke of York, 65, reportedly told his staff several times over the years to "F off," which apparently ticked off the late Queen Elizabeth.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's 'Pompous' Behavior Irritated Queen Elizabeth

Source: MEGA The late monarch told her favorite son to cease treating her staff with disrespect.

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, wrote in his new book The Royal Insider how Andrew's "entitled" behavior caused the monarch to give her favorite son a stern talking to. Paul, 67, went deeper into the incident in an interview with Fox News ahead of his book publication, saying: "I had lots of interactions with Andrew over the years. I saw his pompousness firsthand."

Ex-Prince Andrew's Employees 'Revolted' Against Him Due to Their Mistreatment

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's bad behavior caught the attention of the Queen.

Paul went on: "He would tell people to ‘F off, get out of here, F off,’ which was obscene, really — the way he treated people. I remember the staff revolting because they were kept up late at night." The author served as the Queen's footman for years before he was transferred to Diana's service in 1987. He continued to work for the late Princess of Wales until her death in a Parisian car crash in 1997. Paul then recalled how Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, would host dinner parties at Buckingham Palace back in the day.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew used to throw lavish parties at Buckingham Palace.

"They’d use the queen’s staff and chefs, with extravagant menus that treated guests to three- or four-course meals — complete with puddings and starters — as if it were an à la carte restaurant," he remembered. Once the sovereign caught "wind" of the situation, she reportedly said: "This must stop. These are my staff. They’re not yours, Andrew, and you must treat them with respect. They’re here to look after us. It’s their duty to look after us, and we must appreciate that," according to Paul.

Queen Elizabeth First Took Away Andrew's Titles in 2022

Source: MEGA King Charles took away his younger brother's royal titles last year.