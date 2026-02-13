Ex-Prince Andrew Told Staff to 'F Off' in 'Obscene' Tirades That Angered Late Queen, Book Reveals
The man formerly known as Prince Andrew had quite the potty mouth when he was still a working member of the royal family.
The ex-Duke of York, 65, reportedly told his staff several times over the years to "F off," which apparently ticked off the late Queen Elizabeth.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's 'Pompous' Behavior Irritated Queen Elizabeth
Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, wrote in his new book The Royal Insider how Andrew's "entitled" behavior caused the monarch to give her favorite son a stern talking to.
Paul, 67, went deeper into the incident in an interview with Fox News ahead of his book publication, saying: "I had lots of interactions with Andrew over the years. I saw his pompousness firsthand."
Ex-Prince Andrew's Employees 'Revolted' Against Him Due to Their Mistreatment
Paul went on: "He would tell people to ‘F off, get out of here, F off,’ which was obscene, really — the way he treated people. I remember the staff revolting because they were kept up late at night."
The author served as the Queen's footman for years before he was transferred to Diana's service in 1987. He continued to work for the late Princess of Wales until her death in a Parisian car crash in 1997.
Paul then recalled how Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, would host dinner parties at Buckingham Palace back in the day.
"They’d use the queen’s staff and chefs, with extravagant menus that treated guests to three- or four-course meals — complete with puddings and starters — as if it were an à la carte restaurant," he remembered.
Once the sovereign caught "wind" of the situation, she reportedly said: "This must stop. These are my staff. They’re not yours, Andrew, and you must treat them with respect. They’re here to look after us. It’s their duty to look after us, and we must appreciate that," according to Paul.
Queen Elizabeth First Took Away Andrew's Titles in 2022
"Andrew did get a ticking off from his mother," Paul added. "But then they wouldn’t let the maids into the rooms to make the beds. They would stay in bed at all hours. They would abuse the system."
Months before the Queen died in September 2022, she stripped Andrew of his military titles due to mounting pressure to remove him from a public-facing role within the Firm.
His association with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein further came back to bite him in the behind when his brother King Charles yanked away all of his royal titles and peerages and also evicted him from his longtime home, Royal Lodge, in October 2025. Andrew is now living in a smaller shack on the royal family's Sandringham Estate.