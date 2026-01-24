Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Seedy Shame — How Teenage Royal Was Ridiculed at Party for His Barmy Bedroom Behavior Toward Girl Guests
Jan. 24 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
The former Prince Andrew is yet again under scrutiny as a new royal biography revisits allegations about his teenage behavior, portraying a pattern of crude pranks and humiliations witnesses say left women and girls embarrassed and unsettled long before his adult controversies.
OK! can reveal the sordid claims appear in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks, published last summer by the royal biographer Andrew Lownie.
The book arrived amid renewed attention on Andrew's standing and months ahead of his older brother King Charles' decision to strip him of his royal titles and honors following the fallout from his association with the late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Lownie's account of the shamed ex-royal suggests the one-time Duke of York's reputation for inappropriate humor and domineering conduct was already evident in adolescence.
According to his book, multiple witnesses recalled Andrew as eager to "annoy, provoke, and humiliate women and girls" at parties and stately homes.
One of the most detailed recollections comes from the writer Craig Brown, who said Andrew – now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after having his titles removed – became a "laughing stock" during one house party in Scotland when he was around 17 years old.
Brown previously described the episode in a 2019 column, recalling how he had come in contact with Andrew more than 40 years earlier. "The only time I ever encountered Prince Andrew was more than 40 years ago, at a large house party in Scotland," he said. "I was 19 years old, so he would have been about 17."
Brown then recounted how three girls sharing a bedroom told others Andrew had barged in during the early hours, claiming: "There's a ghost in my room, so I'm going to have to sleep here."
Brown added the girls "booted him out," and that for the remainder of the visit Andrew became "that stock figure of English comedy, popularized by (rude comedian) Benny Hill – the pompous oaf whose lascivious moves make him a laughing stock."
Lownie's book includes further allegations from journalists and acquaintances about Andrew's behavior.
One woman claimed he walked into a bathroom while she was brushing her teeth to lecture her on her technique.
Another said she woke to find him "foolishly laughing" while pointing a fire extinguisher at her, adding that he had played the same prank in multiple bedrooms.
A former date described him as telling "the most pathetic jokes," while another woman alleged he made crude remarks to a former girlfriend of his brother Prince Edward.
One contemporary of Andrew's was quoted as saying: "He is easily the most boorish man I have ever met."
Lownie summarized the pattern in stark terms. "A strong and juvenile characteristic of his is to take advantage of his position to humiliate others who may not be able to respond," he said.
The writer also cited an incident at a posh event in 1992, saying: "At a society event in 1992, he unzipped broadcaster Tania Bryer's evening dress the full length of her back."
Lownie added another example of what sources described as Andrew's idea of fun.
The royal expert said: "His idea of fun is to get guests at parties to close their eyes then place an open tube of mustard between their outstretched hands and get them to clap."
A source said: "The spectacle of someone receiving a faceful of mustard gives him great joy."
Andrew has not publicly commented on the allegations.
But a senior palace source told us: "These sleazy accounts, drawn from witnesses across decades, have revived debate about how Andrew's boorish early behavior should have been a warning sign of what was to come in his disastrous adult life."