'Concerned' King Charles Addresses Shamed Brother Andrew's 'Conduct' After Ex-Prince Was Hit With New Allegations
Feb. 9 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET
King Charles broke his silence regarding his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
On February 9, it was reported that the former prince, 65, is being investigated by British authorities for allegedly sending private travel documents to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein when he served as Britain's trade envoy in the 2010s.
King Charles Has 'Profound Concern' About Ex-Prince Andrew's Allegations
"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
"While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect," the message continued.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Had His Titles Taken Away Last Year
"As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse," the statement concluded.
In October 2025, the monarch, 77, decided to strip away Andrew's royal titles and monikers due to his association with the dead s-- offender. He also evicted his younger brother from his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, and forced him to move to the royal family's Sandringham Estate.
In 2019, Andrew spoke with journalist Emily Maitlis in a Newsnight interview, where he denied being friends with Epstein. He also said he "couldn't sweat," claiming he didn't remember meeting Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.
"I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady [Virginia], none whatsoever," he stated, despite being photographed together in the early 2000s.
The chat was seen as disastrous and a "trainwreck," with the late Queen Elizabeth II later taking away her favorite son's military honors in early 2022.
Last month, the DOJ released millions of Epstein documents, in which Andrew appeared in multiple files alongside ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Several other members of the royal family have also spoken out about the ex-Duke of York, including Prince Edward, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Other Members of The Firm Also Broke Their Silence
On February 3, at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, the Duke of Edinburgh, 61, shared with a reporter his thoughts about Andrew's scandals: "It’s really important to remember the victims. And who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in all this."
As for the Prince and Princess of Wales, their camp released their own statement on February 9. "I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations," the couple's rep told the BBC.
"Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the spokesperson added.