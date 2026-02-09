'Concerned' King Charles Addresses Shamed Brother Andrew's 'Conduct' After Ex-Prince Was Hit With New Allegations

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles broke his silence regarding his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. On February 9, it was reported that the former prince, 65, is being investigated by British authorities for allegedly sending private travel documents to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein when he served as Britain's trade envoy in the 2010s.

King Charles Has 'Profound Concern' About Ex-Prince Andrew's Allegations

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly being investigated by British police.

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect," the message continued.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Had His Titles Taken Away Last Year

Source: MEGA The infamous photo of the former Prince Andrew pictured hanging out with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre in the early 2000s.

"As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse," the statement concluded. In October 2025, the monarch, 77, decided to strip away Andrew's royal titles and monikers due to his association with the dead s-- offender. He also evicted his younger brother from his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, and forced him to move to the royal family's Sandringham Estate. In 2019, Andrew spoke with journalist Emily Maitlis in a Newsnight interview, where he denied being friends with Epstein. He also said he "couldn't sweat," claiming he didn't remember meeting Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady [Virginia], none whatsoever," he stated, despite being photographed together in the early 2000s.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew had his royal titles stripped away last year by King Charles.

Other Members of The Firm Also Broke Their Silence

Source: MEGA Prince Edward addressed his disgraced brother's antics earlier this month.