'Bully' Prince Andrew Would 'Humiliate' Staff as He 'Took Advantage' of His Royal Status Before Estrangement: 'He Was Cruel'

Prince Andrew allegedly wasn't the kindest at the height of his royal career.
Andrew Lownie, the author of the unauthorized biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, continues to reveal shocking claims about the estranged royal after several accusations from the book resurfaced the prince's controversial friendship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
In his latest claims, Lownie detailed how Andrew would apparently treat employees of the monarchy harshly throughout his career.
"There are countless stories of him humiliating people," Lownie said during an interview with Fox News Digital published Monday, August 18, as he described the Duke of York as a "bully."
Prince Andrew Was 'Cruel to Staff,' Says Biographer
Lownie claimed examples would include "pulling their dresses, trying to pull their zips on their dresses down at important events, teasing people by saying, ‘Smell the pate here,’ and pushing their faces into the pate when they lean forward."
"He was cruel to staff," the royal biographer alleged. "He would humiliate them if they didn't use the right titles for Her Majesty The Queen Mother. He would summon maids from four floors down in order to just to open a curtain."
One time, a diplomat was visiting and stepped away for a moment during a meal.
"Andrew then removed his place setting and chair, everything, because he knew his position of power, and they couldn't really respond," Lownie added, noting how the prince "used this position and took advantage."
Duke of York Would 'Mock' Employees
Lownie explained a different example in his biography, writing how Andrew approached then-head of the household at Hillsborough Castle David Anderson about damage from a storm in July 2005.
The prince reportedly informed Anderson that a tree planted by Queen Elizabeth had been damaged, though he referred to her as "the Queen Mother" and left Andrew offended.
"Andrew turned to face his head of household, and 'with eyes like George III' said: 'By who?… 'Queen Mother' is for the public etc, 'Queen Elizabeth' or full [Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother] used 'in-house.' Do you mean by my grandmother?'" Lownie penned of Queen Elizabeth II's mother, who died in 2002 at age 101 — roughly 20 years before Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 in 2022.
After Anderson apologized, Prince Andrew allegedly continued "mocking him" and asked when he had started working for the royal family.
When Anderson admitted he'd been employed by the monarchy since 1984, Andrew snubbed: "And you still don’t know the proper way to refer to my grandmother? You f------ imbecile. Get out."
Prince Andrew Has 'No Way Back' Into the Royal Family
Another instance described in the biography involved the time "a former aide had been reduced to tears after being 'bawled at' in a phone call before dawn because Andrew was unhappy with a story in The Sun newspaper."
"One member of staff was moved to other duties because Andrew 'disliked a mole on the man’s face,' another 'because the man was wearing a nylon tie,'" Lownie also revealed.
In Lownie's book, the author claimed that Andrew's behavior became a great enough problem that the royal family "held a summit" in 2021 to discuss his alleged bullying. At the time, they supposedly agreed that "there was no way back for him" in the monarchy.