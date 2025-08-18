ROYAL FAMILY NEWS 'Bully' Prince Andrew Would 'Humiliate' Staff as He 'Took Advantage' of His Royal Status Before Estrangement: 'He Was Cruel' Source: MEGA Prince Andrew resigned from his public roles as a working royal in 2020. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 18 2025, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

Prince Andrew Was 'Cruel to Staff,' Says Biographer

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew became estranged from the royal family due to his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Lownie claimed examples would include "pulling their dresses, trying to pull their zips on their dresses down at important events, teasing people by saying, ‘Smell the pate here,’ and pushing their faces into the pate when they lean forward." "He was cruel to staff," the royal biographer alleged. "He would humiliate them if they didn't use the right titles for Her Majesty The Queen Mother. He would summon maids from four floors down in order to just to open a curtain." One time, a diplomat was visiting and stepped away for a moment during a meal. "Andrew then removed his place setting and chair, everything, because he knew his position of power, and they couldn't really respond," Lownie added, noting how the prince "used this position and took advantage."

Duke of York Would 'Mock' Employees

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew allegedly got angry if staffers didn't use the proper royal titles of his family members.

Lownie explained a different example in his biography, writing how Andrew approached then-head of the household at Hillsborough Castle David Anderson about damage from a storm in July 2005. The prince reportedly informed Anderson that a tree planted by Queen Elizabeth had been damaged, though he referred to her as "the Queen Mother" and left Andrew offended.

Source: MEGA The prince once reportedly scolded the former head of the household for Hillsborough Castle.

"Andrew turned to face his head of household, and 'with eyes like George III' said: 'By who?… 'Queen Mother' is for the public etc, 'Queen Elizabeth' or full [Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother] used 'in-house.' Do you mean by my grandmother?'" Lownie penned of Queen Elizabeth II's mother, who died in 2002 at age 101 — roughly 20 years before Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 in 2022. After Anderson apologized, Prince Andrew allegedly continued "mocking him" and asked when he had started working for the royal family. When Anderson admitted he'd been employed by the monarchy since 1984, Andrew snubbed: "And you still don’t know the proper way to refer to my grandmother? You f------ imbecile. Get out."

Prince Andrew Has 'No Way Back' Into the Royal Family

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew has hardly been seen in public since leaving the royal family.