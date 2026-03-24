Ex-Prince Andrew Always 'Thought He Was Better Than Everyone' Before His Scandals Surfaced, Expert Reveals

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Being the late Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son, the former Prince Andrew had quite the charmed life before his various scandals came to light in the last few years. Royal butler Grant Harrold revealed how the ex-Duke of York, 66, often felt like he was more superior than other individuals.

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Ex-Duke of York Felt 'Entitled' Throughout His Life

Source: MEGA King Charles yanked away ex-Prince Andrew's royal titles last year.

"My interactions with him were very few and far between, and when I did have any dealings with him, in fairness to him, he was polite," Harrold recalled in a new interview with LADbible. The expert served in the royal household of King Charles and Prince William from 2004 to 2011. "You know, there would be a, kind of, 'thank you' or whatever, but a lot of people would describe [this] entitled feeling," he continued of Andrew's demeanor.

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Former Prince Andrew Is No Longer an Official Member of The Firm

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth once deemed ex-Prince Andrew her favorite son.

"You got the feeling he thought he was better than everyone, just his mannerisms and the way he was," Harrold continued. "He wasn't one of the most popular royals." "And what was weird for me was no other member of the family did you get that vibe from, not from the Queen, not from Prince Philip, not from his brother Charles, not from [Princess] Anne, none of them," he said. "But with him he had this, I can't even explain it to you. I just didn't want to be in his presence." Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and patronages by Charles, 77, last October due to his links to s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested Last Month

Source: MEGA The British public has a mostly unfavorable view of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Andrew's reputation further took a hit in February when he was arrested by British police for allegedly sending Epstein secret travel documents when he was a trade envoy from 2001 to 2011. Last month, popular opinion of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor went down the tube as just 3 percent of Britons said they had a positive view of him. According to data site YouGov, over 90 percent of the public have an unfavorable view of Andrew amid his indiscretions.

Source: MEGA 'People know what he did and are disgusted by him,' Lillian Glass said.