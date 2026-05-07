Ex-Prince Andrew Threatened: Masked Man Arrested After Being Accused of Ambushing and Shouting at Former Royal Near His Home
May 7 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was reportedly ambushed by a masked man who approached the former prince near his new home in Sardingham on the night of Wednesday, May 6.
According to a British news outlet, a man wearing a ski mask was sitting in a parked car and got out when Andrew, who was walking his dogs, was about 50 yards away. The man allegedly began shouting at Andrew, prompting the ex-royal to run to his own car and drive off as the man allegedly tried to run after him.
Andrew was with a security guard at the time.
Norfolk Police revealed to a news outlet of the ordeal, "Officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7:30 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday 6 May 2026) following a report a man was behaving in an intimidating manner in the village."
"Officers attended, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense and possession of an offensive weapon," the statement continued. "He was taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and remains in custody."
- OK! Rounds Up the Most Brutal Trolling Moments Inspired by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Epstein Probe Arrest
- Pippa Middleton's Brother-In-Law Spencer Matthews Hides In A Vault During Armed Robbery In London
- Barron Trump 'Saved a Woman's Life' After Witnessing Her Getting 'Pushed to the Floor' by 'Jealous' Russian National
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, the disgraced father-of-two was evicted from the Royal Lodge by brother King Charles after his ties to late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein were exposed. All of his titles were also stripped.