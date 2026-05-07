Ex-Prince Andrew Threatened: Masked Man Arrested After Being Accused of Ambushing and Shouting at Former Royal Near His Home

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was reportedly ambushed by a masked man who approached the former prince near his new home in Sardingham on the night of Wednesday, May 6.

According to a British news outlet, a man wearing a ski mask was sitting in a parked car and got out when Andrew, who was walking his dogs, was about 50 yards away. The man allegedly began shouting at Andrew, prompting the ex-royal to run to his own car and drive off as the man allegedly tried to run after him.

Andrew was with a security guard at the time.