Article continues below advertisement
'The Law Must Takes Its Course': King Charles Speaks Out After Ex-Prince Andrew's Shocking Arrest

split photo of King Charles, Prince Andrew.
Source: mega

King Charles broke his silence regarding his brother ex-Prince Andrew's shocking arrest on February 19.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 19 2026, Published 7:13 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles spoke out after his brother ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on the morning of his 66th birthday.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," the monarch, 77, said in a statement on Thursday, February 19.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @MajestyMagazine/X
Article continues below advertisement

King Charles' Statement

image of King Charles spoke out the same day ex-Prince Andrew was arrested.
Source: mega

King Charles spoke out the same day ex-Prince Andrew was arrested.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," the message continued. "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?

image of Ex-Prince Andrew has been tied to Jeffrey Epstein over the years.
Source: mega

Ex-Prince Andrew has been tied to Jeffrey Epstein over the years.

As OK! previously reported, the former royal was arrested following the release of several Epstein files.

He was taken into custody in the U.K. on suspicion of misconduct in public office after weeks of scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein — whom Andrew allegedly forwarded confidential and sensitive information to while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K.

Thames Valley Police revealed in a statement that officers arrested a 66-year-old man and were searching two addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

Prince Charles

Article continues below advertisement

image of Ex-Prince Andrew was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Ex-Prince Andrew was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,’’ Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement. “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance," the message noted. Police were photographed arriving at Andrew's residence in Sandringham on Thursday, February 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Andrew has continuously denied any ties to Epstein.

In 2019, during his Newsnight interview, he said he was never intimate with Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein and Andrew of sexual abuse.

"No and without putting too fine a point on it, if you're a man it is a positive act to have s-- with somebody. You have to have to take some sort of positive action and so therefore if you try to forget it's very difficult to try and forget a positive action, and I do not remember anything. I can't, I've wracked my brain and thinking oh… when the first allegations, when the allegations came out originally I went well that's a bit strange, I don't remember this and then I've been through it and through it and through it over and over and over again and no, nothing. It just never happened," he stated years before she died by suicide in April 2025.

Though he was never charged after an initial investigation into allegations surrounding Giuffre, he paid the Epstein victim millions of pounds in a civil settlement in March 2022.

The former prince was also stripped of his titles and lost all royal duties as a result of his past connections to Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre was allegedly paid to sleep with Andrew three times — beginning at age 17 — after being recruited by Epstein and Maxwell from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago spa.

