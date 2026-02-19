'The Law Must Takes Its Course': King Charles Speaks Out After Ex-Prince Andrew's Shocking Arrest
Feb. 19 2026, Published 7:13 a.m. ET
King Charles spoke out after his brother ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on the morning of his 66th birthday.
"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," the monarch, 77, said in a statement on Thursday, February 19.
King Charles' Statement
"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," the message continued. "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."
Why Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?
As OK! previously reported, the former royal was arrested following the release of several Epstein files.
He was taken into custody in the U.K. on suspicion of misconduct in public office after weeks of scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein — whom Andrew allegedly forwarded confidential and sensitive information to while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K.
Thames Valley Police revealed in a statement that officers arrested a 66-year-old man and were searching two addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.
- 'Concerned' King Charles Addresses Shamed Brother Andrew's 'Conduct' After Ex-Prince Was Hit With New Allegations
- 'Family Unity': King Charles 'Will Not Be Swayed' by Prince Andrew 'Allegations' and Backs His Brother’s Claim of Innocence
- King Charles 'Can Barely Tolerate' Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten Windsor After Stripping Him of His Titles
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,’’ Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement. “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”
"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance," the message noted. Police were photographed arriving at Andrew's residence in Sandringham on Thursday, February 19.
Andrew has continuously denied any ties to Epstein.
In 2019, during his Newsnight interview, he said he was never intimate with Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein and Andrew of sexual abuse.
"No and without putting too fine a point on it, if you're a man it is a positive act to have s-- with somebody. You have to have to take some sort of positive action and so therefore if you try to forget it's very difficult to try and forget a positive action, and I do not remember anything. I can't, I've wracked my brain and thinking oh… when the first allegations, when the allegations came out originally I went well that's a bit strange, I don't remember this and then I've been through it and through it and through it over and over and over again and no, nothing. It just never happened," he stated years before she died by suicide in April 2025.
Though he was never charged after an initial investigation into allegations surrounding Giuffre, he paid the Epstein victim millions of pounds in a civil settlement in March 2022.
The former prince was also stripped of his titles and lost all royal duties as a result of his past connections to Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Giuffre was allegedly paid to sleep with Andrew three times — beginning at age 17 — after being recruited by Epstein and Maxwell from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago spa.