'The Law Must Takes Its Course': King Charles Speaks Out After Ex-Prince Andrew's Shocking Arrest

King Charles spoke out after his brother ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on the morning of his 66th birthday. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," the monarch, 77, said in a statement on Thursday, February 19.

NEW: A statement from the King following the arrest of his brother this morning. pic.twitter.com/7oGs59tvjK — Majesty Magazine (& Joe Little) (@MajestyMagazine) February 19, 2026 Source: @MajestyMagazine/X

King Charles' Statement

Source: mega King Charles spoke out the same day ex-Prince Andrew was arrested.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," the message continued. "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

Why Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?

Source: mega Ex-Prince Andrew has been tied to Jeffrey Epstein over the years.

As OK! previously reported, the former royal was arrested following the release of several Epstein files. He was taken into custody in the U.K. on suspicion of misconduct in public office after weeks of scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein — whom Andrew allegedly forwarded confidential and sensitive information to while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K. Thames Valley Police revealed in a statement that officers arrested a 66-year-old man and were searching two addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

Source: mega Ex-Prince Andrew was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,’’ Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement. “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.” "We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance," the message noted. Police were photographed arriving at Andrew's residence in Sandringham on Thursday, February 19.

