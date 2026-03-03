Ex-Prince Andrew Celebrated Jeffrey Epstein's 2010 Release From House Arrest in Bombshell Email: 'Really Good News'
The man formerly known as Prince Andrew was joyous when his friend and now-dead financier Jeffrey Epstein was released from house arrest back in 2010.
Epstein was arrested in 2008 and served 13 months in prison for soliciting prostitution before being shackled to his Palm Beach home.
Ex-Prince Andrew's Royal Titles Were Taken Away in 2025
According to uncovered emails from the s-- trafficker's files the DOJ dropped in January, Andrew, 66, celebrated Epstein's release from his home confinement.
"I will be in paris starting tomorrow," Epstein wrote in a message dated July 24, 2010, to users named "The Duke" and "ferg."
Andrew was known as the Duke of York before King Charles stripped away his royal titles last year. "Ferg" refers to Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's ex-wife.
Jeffrey Epstein and the Former Duke Corresponded in July 2010
"Congratulations! DS told me you were allowed out from yesterday. How long in Paris for? I am back in London from 16th. A," Andrew penned back to the financier.
"Im totally complete and done will be in paris for a while. then the ranch in new mexico. .. there is so much opportunity here [sic] had non stop all day meetings and my friends are super flush with cash, and nothing to do," Epstein responded.
"Let's get moving. ie. Leon Black is sitting with 20 billion dollars, and hungry for deals," he continued, referencing the private equity investor.
Andrew happily replied back in another email: "Really, really good news. If you are in Paris around the 16th I'll be across to pay homage to your new life ahead!... And as far as things to do I have, with DS, a good brain to make things happen. Even looking at purchases from government of up to £3B each."
The ex-royal's friendship with Epstein has caused chaos for him and the royal family in recent years.
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested by Police on February 19
Andrew was arrested in connection to Epstein on February 19 by the Thames Valley Police. He was apprehended on suspicion of sending the businessman his private and confidential trade documents in the 2010s.
Charles, 77, released a statement the same day regarding his younger brother's arrest. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," the monarch said.
"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," he went on. "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."