Ex-Prince Andrew Trapped at Sandringham After Arrest: 'He's Not Even Allowed to Go Out the Front Door'

The former Prince Andrew is reportedly 'stuck' at his new home at Sandringham Estate following his recent arrest.

March 8 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

The former Prince Andrew is reportedly not coping well with his home confinement following his recent arrest.

The ex-Duke of York, 66, was apprehended on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office and has been holed up at his new home at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate ever since.

Ex-Prince Andrew Is 'Stuck' at Sandringham Estate

The ex-Duke of York was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie told Daily Express how he's "stuck" at the royal family's Norfolk home.

"I hear he's not even allowed to go out the front door to go [horseback] riding," the author said.

According to the outlet, the former prince is "stuck indoors watching movies all day."

The Former Royal Is a 'Couch Potato' After His Recent Arrest

Ex-Prince Andrew is reportedly not allowed to leave his house amid the ongoing investigation.

"Well, what he did before really, which is to basically mooch around all morning in his dressing gown [bathrobe] and watch films," Lownie said. "He used to go out [horseback] riding. He can't play golf but he watches videos."

"He's always been a bit of a couch potato, and he is just doing exactly the same," the expert elaborated.

Last month, Andrew was released from custody after 11 hours at the Thames Valley police station.

"I think he is still hopeful that he can do business activities, but he just leads a very quiet life," Lownie said. "Most of his friends have now abandoned him. It's a pretty isolated world."

Prince Andrew

King Charles Took Away Andrew's Royal Titles Last Year

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is no longer an official member of the royal family.

King Charles removed his brother’s titles and his Royal Lodge home in October 2025 due to his affiliation with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Lownie also told People earlier this month that Andrew "has been pampered all the way through his life" as he's stayed "in this bubble."

“Status is everything to him — it’s his only sense of identity," he said, adding that eliminating his royal titles also lost him the right to be protected by the Crown.

Andrew 'has been pampered all the way through his life' as he's stayed 'in this bubble,' the expert said.

According to Lownie, Andrew leaned heavily on his status as a royal as he was “a prince first, a naval officer second and a husband third.”

The ex-prince believed "he was anointed" and "that it’s deeply unfair people have turned on him.”

"I don't think he has any public future. I would say his private future is pretty limited, too," Lownie told Sky News last year. "What most annoys him is his lack of a royal status. That's what really sort of gave him his whole sense of identity. And that's, you know, it's not being able to put on his uniforms and strut around and being self-important."

