Ex-Prince Andrew Trapped at Sandringham After Arrest: 'He's Not Even Allowed to Go Out the Front Door'

Article continues below advertisement

The former Prince Andrew is reportedly not coping well with his home confinement following his recent arrest. The ex-Duke of York, 66, was apprehended on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office and has been holed up at his new home at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew Is 'Stuck' at Sandringham Estate

Source: MEGA The ex-Duke of York was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie told Daily Express how he's "stuck" at the royal family's Norfolk home. "I hear he's not even allowed to go out the front door to go [horseback] riding," the author said. According to the outlet, the former prince is "stuck indoors watching movies all day."

Article continues below advertisement

The Former Royal Is a 'Couch Potato' After His Recent Arrest

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is reportedly not allowed to leave his house amid the ongoing investigation.

"Well, what he did before really, which is to basically mooch around all morning in his dressing gown [bathrobe] and watch films," Lownie said. "He used to go out [horseback] riding. He can't play golf but he watches videos." "He's always been a bit of a couch potato, and he is just doing exactly the same," the expert elaborated. Last month, Andrew was released from custody after 11 hours at the Thames Valley police station. "I think he is still hopeful that he can do business activities, but he just leads a very quiet life," Lownie said. "Most of his friends have now abandoned him. It's a pretty isolated world."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Took Away Andrew's Royal Titles Last Year

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is no longer an official member of the royal family.

King Charles removed his brother’s titles and his Royal Lodge home in October 2025 due to his affiliation with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Lownie also told People earlier this month that Andrew "has been pampered all the way through his life" as he's stayed "in this bubble." “Status is everything to him — it’s his only sense of identity," he said, adding that eliminating his royal titles also lost him the right to be protected by the Crown.

Source: MEGA Andrew 'has been pampered all the way through his life' as he's stayed 'in this bubble,' the expert said.