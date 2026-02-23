Ex-Prince Andrew's Controversial Photos Resurface Amid Legal Troubles
Feb. 23 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, faces scrutiny as TMZ revealed unexpected photos from 2011.
The images show him engaging in playful activities with a young boy, rolling a ball that resembles a b-----. This peculiar ball, complete with a pale pink nipple, raises eyebrows regarding Andrew's judgment.
The playful interaction occurs in ex-Prince Andrew's residence, according to sources, and captures a moment of innocent fun between the prince and the child. However, this innocent scene contrasts sharply with the significant issues Andrew currently faces.
On his 66th birthday, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Reports indicate that the investigation centers on emails he allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein regarding his role as U.K. trade envoy in the early 2000s.
To clarify, this arrest is separate from the numerous sexual misconduct allegations that have surrounded Andrew for years. The juxtaposition of playful images with serious legal issues raises questions about his character and judgment.
While some may find the photos amusing, the public response varies widely. Critics express outrage, questioning how Andrew can engage in such antics while facing serious allegations. Supporters, on the other hand, appear to be dwindling in number as more details emerge.