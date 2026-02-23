Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, faces scrutiny as TMZ revealed unexpected photos from 2011. The images show him engaging in playful activities with a young boy, rolling a ball that resembles a b-----. This peculiar ball, complete with a pale pink nipple, raises eyebrows regarding Andrew's judgment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

Article continues below advertisement

The playful interaction occurs in ex-Prince Andrew's residence, according to sources, and captures a moment of innocent fun between the prince and the child. However, this innocent scene contrasts sharply with the significant issues Andrew currently faces.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Photos of Prince Andrew from 2011 have resurfaced.

Article continues below advertisement

On his 66th birthday, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Reports indicate that the investigation centers on emails he allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein regarding his role as U.K. trade envoy in the early 2000s.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The release comes amid renewed legal scrutiny.

Article continues below advertisement

To clarify, this arrest is separate from the numerous sexual misconduct allegations that have surrounded Andrew for years. The juxtaposition of playful images with serious legal issues raises questions about his character and judgment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.