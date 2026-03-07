Prince William and King Charles Had 'Explosive Fights' Over Ex-Prince Andrew's Status Within Royal Family After Epstein Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and his father, King Charles, are having a difference of opinion over what to do with the man formerly known as Prince Andrew. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, has been causing a headache for the royal family as his scandals involving Jeffrey Epstein continue to surface.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince William is urging King Charles to remove ex-Prince Andrew from the line of succession.

William, 43, is adamant on removing his disgraced uncle from the royal lineage, a source told National Examiner. The former Duke of York “should have been removed from the line of succession immediately and cut out of royal life,” the insider said about William’s current mindset. “The fact that the situation with Andrew wasn’t dealt with ages ago is horrifying to him,” the source added. “And even now he’s accusing his father of dragging his feet.”

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Wants Ex-Prince Andrew to 'Suffer Serious Consequences' Over His Actions

Source: MEGA King Charles has been suffering from cancer since 2024.

“William believes Andrew needs to suffer serious consequences, including being cut from the line of succession. He wants to see it done quickly, rather than let this stain linger,” the insider stressed, adding the Prince of Wales knows that The Firm “can’t let Andrew’s threats of retaliation derail them.” Charles, 77, yanked away his brother’s titles and his Royal Lodge home in October 2025. Last month, Andrew was arrested by British authorities for allegedly sending the late financier his secret travel documents while he was a trade envoy for the U.K. in the early 2010s. Ever since his arrest on February 19, the English government has been considering formally axing him from the line of succession amid his scandals.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince William could take the throne within months.

The monarch also “refuses to be pushed,” the source explained, as this is “causing some very explosive fights behind closed doors.” Charles — who is currently battling cancer — “promised [William] more responsibility and power, but that has not materialized.” The Duke of Cambridge is also “complaining that he feels frozen out" of important discussions about the family.

Prince William Could Become King Sooner Rather Than Later

Source: MEGA King Charles was coronated in 2023 after Queen Elizabeth died.