Prince William and King Charles Had 'Explosive Fights' Over Ex-Prince Andrew's Status Within Royal Family After Epstein Scandal
March 7 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET
Prince William and his father, King Charles, are having a difference of opinion over what to do with the man formerly known as Prince Andrew.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, has been causing a headache for the royal family as his scandals involving Jeffrey Epstein continue to surface.
William, 43, is adamant on removing his disgraced uncle from the royal lineage, a source told National Examiner.
The former Duke of York “should have been removed from the line of succession immediately and cut out of royal life,” the insider said about William’s current mindset.
“The fact that the situation with Andrew wasn’t dealt with ages ago is horrifying to him,” the source added. “And even now he’s accusing his father of dragging his feet.”
Prince William Wants Ex-Prince Andrew to 'Suffer Serious Consequences' Over His Actions
“William believes Andrew needs to suffer serious consequences, including being cut from the line of succession. He wants to see it done quickly, rather than let this stain linger,” the insider stressed, adding the Prince of Wales knows that The Firm “can’t let Andrew’s threats of retaliation derail them.”
Charles, 77, yanked away his brother’s titles and his Royal Lodge home in October 2025.
Last month, Andrew was arrested by British authorities for allegedly sending the late financier his secret travel documents while he was a trade envoy for the U.K. in the early 2010s.
Ever since his arrest on February 19, the English government has been considering formally axing him from the line of succession amid his scandals.
The monarch also “refuses to be pushed,” the source explained, as this is “causing some very explosive fights behind closed doors.”
Charles — who is currently battling cancer — “promised [William] more responsibility and power, but that has not materialized.” The Duke of Cambridge is also “complaining that he feels frozen out" of important discussions about the family.
Prince William Could Become King Sooner Rather Than Later
“The tension between them is obvious to everyone, and it’s only getting worse,” the source divulged.
This new development comes amid reports that the King might step aside and give William the throne within the next year. Charles has dealt with a form of cancer since 2024, following a routine prostate exam.
Charles was formally coronated at Westminster Abbey in May 2023, several months after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96 after 70 years in power.