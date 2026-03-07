OK! Reveals the Reasons Other Royals Have Had Run-Ins With the Law in Wake of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Shocking Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor denied all wrongdoing.

The last royal to face prosecution was Princess Anne, 75, in 2002. After her English bull terrier, Dotty, bit two boys in Windsor Great Park, Anne pleaded guilty under the Dangerous Dogs Act at Slough magistrates' court and was fined $670. A former court official familiar with the case said: "The Princess Royal accepted responsibility without drama. It was handled as a straightforward legal matter, and she complied fully with the court."

Source: MEGA Princess Anne pleaded guilty under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Driving offenses have accounted for most other modern run-ins between The Firm and cops. In 2001, Anne was also caught driving her Bentley at 93mph in a 70mph zone in Gloucestershire – later explaining she believed the police car behind her was a royal escort. And her daughter, Zara Tindall, received a six-month driving ban in 2020 after being clocked at 91mph.

Source: MEGA Zara Tindall received a six-month driving ban in 2020.

Source: MEGA Prince Philip voluntarily surrendered his driving licence in 2019.