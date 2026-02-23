Ex-Prince Andrew's Infamous Viral Car Arrest Photo Hung at the Louvre by Activists: 'He's Sweating Now'

Article continues below advertisement

Art surely does imitate life in the Louvre's latest installation. A photo of ex-Prince Andrew taken during his infamous February 19 arrest was placed in a Paris art museum by the anti-billionaire activist group Everyone Hates Elon and has since gone viral.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Photo Was Put on Display

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s photo placed in Louvre by activists pic.twitter.com/l20jJFYeHE — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) February 22, 2026 Source: @PeterStefanovi2/X The activist group Everyone Hates Elon put the artwork on display at the museum.

The ex-Duke of York, 66, was apprehended at his new Sandringham home by British police on February 19 and was booked for suspicion of misconduct in public office while he was a trade envoy. When he was released hours later, a photo of him looking scared and wide-eyed as he lay back in his car made the rounds. Activists then took that shot, had it framed, somehow snuck it through the Louvre and hung it on the wall.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested Last Week by British Police

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew looked worried as he was escorted away from the British police.

"He's sweating now. 2026," read the label next to the precious piece of artwork. The caption referenced Andrew's trainwreck of an interview he did with Emily Maitlis in 2019 for BBC's Newsnight. The ex-royal claimed he "couldn't sweat" when he spoke about his friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and denied having relations with alleged victim Virginia Giuffre. “They say, ‘hang it in the Louvre. So we did,” a clip of the feat posted to Instagram by Everyone Hates Elon noted. Museum staff took down the photograph after 15 minutes.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

Fans found the art fairly amusing and hilariously shared their own jokes about Andrew's demise. "Let's get the party started...French style," one laughed on X while also adding a GIF of the guillotine, with another person adding: "Now, this is art." "Activists getting more done in an afternoon than the legal system has in years," someone said. "When your mugshot ends up in the Louvre, history has already decided your legacy," another quipped.

Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals Are Catching Up to Him

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is no longer an official member of the royal family.