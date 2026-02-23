or
Ex-Prince Andrew's Infamous Viral Car Arrest Photo Hung at the Louvre by Activists: 'He's Sweating Now'

Source: MEGA

The viral photo of the former Prince Andrew taken after his arrest was hung in the Louvre museum.

Feb. 23 2026, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Art surely does imitate life in the Louvre's latest installation.

  • A photo of ex-Prince Andrew taken during his infamous February 19 arrest was placed in a Paris art museum by the anti-billionaire activist group Everyone Hates Elon and has since gone viral.

    Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Photo Was Put on Display

    Source: @PeterStefanovi2/X

    The activist group Everyone Hates Elon put the artwork on display at the museum.

    The ex-Duke of York, 66, was apprehended at his new Sandringham home by British police on February 19 and was booked for suspicion of misconduct in public office while he was a trade envoy.

    When he was released hours later, a photo of him looking scared and wide-eyed as he lay back in his car made the rounds.

    Activists then took that shot, had it framed, somehow snuck it through the Louvre and hung it on the wall.

    Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested Last Week by British Police

    image of prince Andrew
    Source: MEGA

    Ex-Prince Andrew looked worried as he was escorted away from the British police.

    "He's sweating now. 2026," read the label next to the precious piece of artwork.

    The caption referenced Andrew's trainwreck of an interview he did with Emily Maitlis in 2019 for BBC's Newsnight. The ex-royal claimed he "couldn't sweat" when he spoke about his friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and denied having relations with alleged victim Virginia Giuffre.

    “They say, ‘hang it in the Louvre. So we did,” a clip of the feat posted to Instagram by Everyone Hates Elon noted. Museum staff took down the photograph after 15 minutes.

    image of prince Andrew
    Source: MEGA

    Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

    Fans found the art fairly amusing and hilariously shared their own jokes about Andrew's demise.

    "Let's get the party started...French style," one laughed on X while also adding a GIF of the guillotine, with another person adding: "Now, this is art."

    "Activists getting more done in an afternoon than the legal system has in years," someone said.

    "When your mugshot ends up in the Louvre, history has already decided your legacy," another quipped.

    Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals Are Catching Up to Him

    image of prince Andrew
    Source: MEGA

    Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is no longer an official member of the royal family.

    Everyone Hates Elon's spokesperson said the purpose of the art exhibit was to send a clear message.

    “We thought we’d show the former Prince Andrew how the world will remember him by putting up this iconic arrest photo at the Louvre,” their statement said. “Let’s hope this is just the start. Justice for all Epstein survivors.”

    Andrew's association with Epstein and his multiple mentions in the Epstein files have drastically and negatively changed his reputation.

    As a result of his indiscretions, Andrew is no longer an official member of The Firm and was forced to leave his longtime Royal Lodge home. U.K. Parliament is also calling for him to be removed from the succession, as he's the eighth person in line to the throne.

