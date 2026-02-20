Virginia Giuffre's Family Declares 'Entitled' Ex-Prince Andrew Is 'Sweating Now' After Shocking Arrest: 'He'd Been Protected for So Long'

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew once cited his apparent inability to perspire as part of his defense against Virginia Giuffre’s claims, but years later the late trafficking victim's family said the disgraced royal is certainly "sweating now." Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, and sister-in-law, Amanda, threw a few digs at former Prince Andrew following his shocking arrest on Thursday, February 19 — and subsequent release from custody — while reacting to a widely viral photo of the ex-Duke of York being seen for the first time after the ordeal. Virginia's loved ones appeared for an interview on CNN hours after Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. During the segment, news anchor Kaitlan Collins asked the couple what their thoughts were on the image — which showcased King Charles' brother's "shocked" expression.

'I Think He's Sweating Now'

Source: CNN/The Source Virginia Giuffre's family reacted to news of ex-Prince Andrew's arrest.

“I imagine he would be shocked," Amanda admitted. "I think one of the things Virginia had stated so clearly is he thought it was his entitlement and he had been protected and shielded by his royalty and his position for so long. I don’t believe that he even knew this day would come, that he would actually be arrested." Amanda continued: "When I see him in that position of him sweating, which we know apparently at one period in time he couldn’t do, he’s sweating now … I think he’s sweating now." Kaitlan explained to viewers that Amanda was referring to a highly-publicized claim made by Andrew during his disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview — where he alleged there was no way Virginia's accusations of being forced to sleep with the then-prince when she was 17 could be true considering he couldn't sweat.

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025.

During his 2019 interview, Andrew revisited Virginia's claim that Queen Elizabeth's son was "sweating all over me" while dancing together at a nightclub in London in the early 2000s. Denying Giuffre's story, Andrew insisted he couldn't have "sweated profusely" considering he was suffering from a medical condition at the time that prevented him from perspiring. “I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenalin in the Falkland’s War when I was shot at and I simply … it was almost impossible for me to sweat," he alleged. "It’s only because I have done a number of things in the recent past that I am starting to be able to do that again."

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre sued ex-Prince Andrew in 2021 for sexual assault and emotional distress.

In addition to Sky and Amanda's interview with CNN, Virginia's brother and sister-in-law also joined BBC Newsnight for a conversation, admitting Andrew's arrest was a "shock." "We celebrated in that moment and we were just awestruck, then the wave of emotions hits you because usually we can call her and scream with her on the phone and jump up and down with," she explained of Virginia — one of Jeffrey Epstein's most outspoken victims who died by suicide in April 2025 at age 41. Speaking through tears, Amanda added: "And just tell her how proud of her we are of her tenacity and courage … if it wasn’t for Virginia none of this would have happened and none of this would have been uncovered."

Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest Is 'Vindication' for Late Virginia Giuffre

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on Thursday, February 19, in the U.K.