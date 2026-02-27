or
Savannah Guthrie Makes Urgent Plea to Bring Missing Mom Nancy Home as She Offers $1 Million Reward in Cash

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie made an urgent plea to bring her missing mom, Nancy, home as she revealed she will offer the $1 million reward in cash.

Feb. 27 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie is not giving up on bringing her mother, Nancy Guthrie, home.

The anchor reposted a clip from Today on Friday, February 27, to emphasize the $1 million reward she and her family are offering to return the 84-year-old safely.

Savannah, 54, said tips can be anonymous, and she is even willing to pay the reward in cash.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie is offering a $1 million reward.

“Please — be the one that brings her home,” she begged, including the phone number 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). “NOTE: Family reward of up to $1 million will be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case.”

Image of Savannah Guthrie was visibly emotional in her Instagram video.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie was visibly emotional in her Instagram video.

A teary-eyed Savannah followed up by reposting an emotional video asking her audience to help.

“We need to know where she is,” the media personality expressed. “We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery…someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows. We are begging you to please come forward now.”

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Savannah Guthrie

Image of Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1.
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1.

Nancy was abducted from her home in Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday, February 1. Blood was found outside on her doorstep, while doorbell footage showed a masked and armed man tinkering with the device. The alleged kidnappers demanded millions in ransom in exchange for the elderly woman’s return. Despite Savannah and her family offering to pay, Nancy remains M.I.A.

Have Police Identified a Suspect?

Image of Nancy Guthrie's suspected kidnapper was masked and armed.
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie's suspected kidnapper was masked and armed.

A new doorbell camera video unveiled on Thursday, February 26, by Catalina Foothills homeowners Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas showed 12 different cars passing by their home the same morning Nancy went missing. The clips were recorded between midnight and 6 a.m. local time. One piece of footage took place around 2:36 a.m., around the same time Nancy's pacemaker app disconnected.

Another resident told Fox News that they witnessed a suspicious figure walking near a seemingly abandoned car on February 2. The person in question was described as a Hispanic man around 5'9", wearing a silver bracelet and smoking a cigarette.

Image of Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers demanded millions in ransom.
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers demanded millions in ransom.

According to retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, the case seems to be trending in a positive direction toward Nancy’s recovery.

"There is activity at Nancy's house," she wrote in an X post on Wednesday, February 25. "The folks in suits look like attorneys to me. Prosecutors often want to see a crime scene first hand. They would likely be accompanied by lead detectives/agents. This is a positive sign."

"Does this mean they have a suspect?" one person commented, to which Jennifer responded, "It could...good sign."

