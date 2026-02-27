Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: Sheriff Confirms Missing Mom's Home Has Been 'Available' to Her Family 'Since the First Week She Vanished'
Feb. 27 2026, Published 8:19 a.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home, where Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom raised her three children — and where she was allegedly abducted — "has been processed and has been available" to her family since the first week she vanished, authorities revealed as the case continues into its fourth week.
Investigators reportedly gathered evidence early on, photographing the scene, dusting for fingerprints and collecting anything that could help the case.
In other words, the family has technically had access to the property since the beginning of the investigation. The investigators claimed they recently returned for follow-up, which cleared up confusion about reports that police had prepared to release the house back to the Guthries on February 25.
As OK! previously reported, law enforcement is still searching for a masked and armed man who appeared on Nancy’s doorbell camera footage. The suspect was seen seemingly attempting to disable the device.
Nancy was reported missing on February 1. Drops of her blood were discovered near her front door, raising immediate alarm.
Authorities believe some of the clothing and the backpack worn by the suspect were purchased at Walmart. However, no new information about his identity has been released.
Savannah and her family previously said they were willing to pay the alleged ransom demand, but no deal was ever finalized.
On Tuesday, February 24, the Today star announced the family is now offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy’s "recovery."
Still, not everyone is optimistic about the outcome.
Former special deputy U.S. marshal Spencer Coursen shared a sobering perspective, explaining that when someone is kidnapped, your "life expectancy drops about 90 percent when you are moved to a second location."
He urged viewers to "fight like your life depends on it" if they ever believe they are "about to be abducted."
"If an abduction is attempted at the first location, you have a 90 percent survival rate," he told podcaster Ashleigh Banfield. "Once you get moved to a second location, that survival rate drops to 10 percent because now you have given the abductors control, you have given them time, and you have given them options."
Ashleigh responded that his advice echoed something that was "drilled into my head" during her war correspondent training.
"'If you're put in a car, you're probably not coming out,'" she recalled. "So take the bullet. Run in a zigzag. Do whatever you can. It's your best chance at getting away, but never, ever let them get you into that car."
Savannah has acknowledged the painful possibility that her elderly mother may no longer be alive, but she made it clear that the family will not stop searching.
"She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy," she shared. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home."