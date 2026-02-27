or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > savannah guthrie
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: Sheriff Confirms Missing Mom's Home Has Been 'Available' to Her Family 'Since the First Week She Vanished'

nancy guthrie home available family sheriff
Source: NBC;TODAY/YouTube

Sheriff said Nancy Guthrie’s home has been available to her family since the first week she vanished.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 27 2026, Published 8:19 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home, where Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom raised her three children — and where she was allegedly abducted — "has been processed and has been available" to her family since the first week she vanished, authorities revealed as the case continues into its fourth week.

Investigators reportedly gathered evidence early on, photographing the scene, dusting for fingerprints and collecting anything that could help the case.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.
Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In other words, the family has technically had access to the property since the beginning of the investigation. The investigators claimed they recently returned for follow-up, which cleared up confusion about reports that police had prepared to release the house back to the Guthries on February 25.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, law enforcement is still searching for a masked and armed man who appeared on Nancy’s doorbell camera footage. The suspect was seen seemingly attempting to disable the device.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1. Drops of her blood were discovered near her front door, raising immediate alarm.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Savannah Guthrie said she's willing to pay a reward if her mom is found.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie said she's willing to pay a reward if her mom is found.

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities believe some of the clothing and the backpack worn by the suspect were purchased at Walmart. However, no new information about his identity has been released.

Savannah and her family previously said they were willing to pay the alleged ransom demand, but no deal was ever finalized.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, February 24, the Today star announced the family is now offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy’s "recovery."

MORE ON:
savannah guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The family is offering a $1 million reward.
Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube

The family is offering a $1 million reward.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, not everyone is optimistic about the outcome.

Former special deputy U.S. marshal Spencer Coursen shared a sobering perspective, explaining that when someone is kidnapped, your "life expectancy drops about 90 percent when you are moved to a second location."

Article continues below advertisement

He urged viewers to "fight like your life depends on it" if they ever believe they are "about to be abducted."

"If an abduction is attempted at the first location, you have a 90 percent survival rate," he told podcaster Ashleigh Banfield. "Once you get moved to a second location, that survival rate drops to 10 percent because now you have given the abductors control, you have given them time, and you have given them options."

Article continues below advertisement
image of A masked suspect was seen on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.
Source: MEGA

A masked suspect was seen on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashleigh responded that his advice echoed something that was "drilled into my head" during her war correspondent training.

"'If you're put in a car, you're probably not coming out,'" she recalled. "So take the bullet. Run in a zigzag. Do whatever you can. It's your best chance at getting away, but never, ever let them get you into that car."

Savannah has acknowledged the painful possibility that her elderly mother may no longer be alive, but she made it clear that the family will not stop searching.

"She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy," she shared. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.