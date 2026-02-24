TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie's Survival Rate Only 10 Percent as Life Expectancy Drops When Moved to Second Location, Says Former Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Source: NBC The odds that Savannah Guthrie's mother is still alive are not good. Allie Fasanella Feb. 24 2026, Published 6:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

It's unlikely that Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy, is still alive, according to a former special deputy U.S. marshal. Discussing the 84-year-old's disappearance on journalist Ashleigh Banfield's show "Drop Dead Serious" last Tuesday, February 17, Spencer Coursen explained that when you've been kidnapped, your "life expectancy drops about 90 percent when you are moved to a second location." Spencer went on to tell viewers that due to the grim statistic, you should "fight like your life depends on it" if you ever think you're "about to be abducted."

'Take the Bullet'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram 'Once you get moved to a second location, that survival rate drops to 10 percent,' Spencer Coursen told Ashleigh Banfield.

"If an abduction is attempted at the first location, you have a 90 percent survival rate," he continued. "Once you get moved to a second location, that survival rate drops to 10 percent because now you have given the abductors control, you have given them time, and you have given them options." Ashleigh told Spencer he reminded her of something that was "drilled into my head" during her training to be a war correspondent. "'If you're put in a car, you're probably not coming out,'" she relayed. "So take the bullet. Run in a zigzag. Do whatever you can. It's your best chance at getting away, but never, ever let them get you into that car."

Savannah Guthrie Admits Mom Nancy May No Longer Be Alive

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie admitted her mother 'may already be gone.'

Nancy has been missing since February 1, and it's widely believed that she was taken from her home in the middle of the night. Savannah, 54, acknowledged her mom "may already be gone" in a heartbreaking video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, February 24, but the star said she remains desperate for her "recovery." "Every hour and minute and second, and every long night has been agony since then of worrying about her and fearing for her and aching for her and most of all just missing her," the NBC host said in the tearful message. The television personality also revealed the family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads to Nancy being found.

Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Should Be 'Very Concerned' as DNA Trail Could Expose Identity

Source: mega Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper may have left saliva behind at the scene.

Meanwhile, genetic genealogist CeCe Moore told an outlet on Tuesday, February 24, that whoever left DNA evidence at Nancy's Arizona home "should be very concerned." "If I was the kidnapper, I would be extremely worried right now, particularly if I knew there was some kind of altercation, or I knew I touched things in there," she said. Speaking about the masked suspect captured on the retiree's doorbell camera in the wee hours of February 1, CeCe explained that while the intruder took precautions to avoid leaving DNA behind, it's possible he transferred saliva onto his gloves and then touched something.

The DNA Found at Nancy Guthrie's Home Is 'Mixed'

Source: @savannaguthrie/instagram; FBI The DNA evidence contains genetic material from more than one person.