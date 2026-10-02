or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Jared Kushner
OK LogoPolitics

Ex-Trump Official Says Jared Kushner's 'Volunteer' Status Hides Financial Gains Amid Global Peace Efforts

Jared Kushner
Source: MEGA

'Back in our Trump administration, he had his hands in everything,' Stephanie Grisham said of Jared Kushner.

Oct. 2 2026, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham criticized Jared Kushner's "volunteer" status, arguing that his unpaid role as a Middle East envoy lets him bypass mandatory federal ethics disclosures while securing major financial gains.

During an interview with CNN anchor Erin Burnett, Grisham pointed out that Kushner's position shields his private business operations from standard governmental oversight.

"None of this surprises me," Grisham said. "I recall back in our Trump administration, he had his hands in everything."

Article continues below advertisement

Stephanie Grisham Spills on Jared Kushner

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Jared Kushner ; Bibi Netanyahu ; Stephanie Grisham
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Grisham said Jared Kushner talks about Bibi Netanyahu as if he's an old friend.

Grisham said Kushner used to talk about embattled Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu as if he were a friend.

"I remember he used to bring Bibi up as if it was just like an old guy he plays basketball with. He would drop his name so casually," she revealed. "Jared had a way of, you know, making it seem like he was this mover and shaker, and don't worry, he'll fix everything."

The criticism comes during a CNN investigation revealing that Kushner's investment firm, Affinity Partners, holds a massive stake in Phoenix Financial, making it the largest shareholder in an entity with over $456 million invested in Israeli defense companies that are experiencing growth during the conflict in Gaza.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Jared Kushner is Donald Trump's son-in-law.

"After the first Trump administration, as you guys probably know, Affinity Partners was committed $2 billion from Saudi Arabia. And now I believe its assets are around $6 billion," Grisham said. "Meanwhile, he's calling himself a volunteer. I mean, that's great volunteer work if you can get it, I guess."

She added, "I don't mean to be glib, but the reason he's a volunteer is that you don't have to then claim and show a lot of the money that you make during the time as a temporary public worker."

MORE ON:
Jared Kushner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jared Kushner
Source: MEGA

CREW demanded 'clarity' on Jared Kushner's role in international relations.

Government accountability groups like Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) have also repeatedly pressed the administration to require Kushner to file public financial statements, citing severe conflict-of-interest risks given his active role in international negotiations while managing billions in foreign funding.

“Given Kushner’s significant power to set foreign policy — including on ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, the public urgently needs clarity on his role and his financial entanglements,” wrote CREW. “So long as Kushner fails to file a public financial disclosure and divest from any conflicting assets, the public cannot trust that he is working in their best interest.”

Inside Jared Kushner's Wealth

Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner married in 2009.

White House spokespeople have maintained that Kushner acts strictly as a private citizen, which exempts him from standard disclosure rules.

Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, reported between $172 million and $640 million in outside income during their official White House years (2017-2021), followed by massive post-White House private equity backing, including a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund into Kushner's firm, which has reaped over $150 million in management fees.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.