Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks.
Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal.
On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf.
As OK! previously reported, that same night, Ivanka partied the night away at a women-only celebration in a Miami apartment that runs renters $47,000 per month, the day after failing to acknowledge Jared's 42nd birthday on social media.
The political power couple — who share 11-year-old Arabella, 9-year-old Joseph and 6-year-old Theodore — have been sparking on-and-off rumors that they may be headed for divorce after Ivanka was seen sans her wedding ring on more than one occasion.
However, the duo appeared to make an attempt to silence the whispers of an impending split when the fashion designer took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of a romantic dinner date on Sunday, January 15 — although there has been speculation on when the photo was actually taken as Ivanka rocked her signature long 'do rather than her new bob.
Meanwhile, Jared has been hard at work on his various business ventures. The former senior advisor to President Trump met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday, January 17, who claimed they'd had an "excellent conversation" discussing the "potential for large and long-term investments."
Aleksandar was also said to be particularly impressed by Jared's investment firm, Affinity Partners, which the 42-year-old founded in 2021.