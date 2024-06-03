Princess Diana's Death Caused JFK Jr.'s Wife Caroyln to Become 'Terrified' of Dying in the Same Manner, Claims Author

"It sounded like something John would have been quick to do, but I think he, too, was so rattled by Diana’s death and realizing it was because of the paparazzi. He also realized how much it frightened Carolyn. It was too much for him in his life," the writer explained.

"And seeing someone deal with their parent being mourned in a public way was, I think, overwhelming for him and everything he had been through," the author pointed out, referring to how when he was just 3 years old in 1963, his dad, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated.