Princess Diana's Death Caused JFK Jr.'s Wife Caroyln to Become 'Terrified' of Dying in the Same Manner, Claims Author
John F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Carolyn Kennedy, became paranoid about dying after Princess Diana's sudden passing in 1997.
In Elizabeth Beller's Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the author explained how the circumstances surrounding the mother-of-two's tragic ending made Carolyn worry she'd meet the same fate.
"She realized right away that Diana was being chased by paparazzi, and that was something Carolyn was struggling with herself every single day," the writer explained of how the royal died in a car chase and eventual crash. "Diana’s death left a profound mark on her. She was already terrified, but Diana’s death terrified her even more. I believe it led her to seclude herself at home."
At the time, Carolyn reportedly told her husband that he should send his condolences to Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, even though they didn't know each other well.
Though it wouldn't have been "an outlandish thing to do," John never did so, as Diana's death affected him more than he let people know, said the author.
"It sounded like something John would have been quick to do, but I think he, too, was so rattled by Diana’s death and realizing it was because of the paparazzi. He also realized how much it frightened Carolyn. It was too much for him in his life," the writer explained.
"And seeing someone deal with their parent being mourned in a public way was, I think, overwhelming for him and everything he had been through," the author pointed out, referring to how when he was just 3 years old in 1963, his dad, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated.
Eerily enough, it just a few years after Diana's death that Carolyn and her spouse died in a 1999 plane accident. At the time, JFK Jr. was piloting his own light aircraft, which eventually crashed off the Atlantic Ocean near Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.
Carolyn's sister Lauren Bessette was also in the plane at the time and died as well.
An official investigation found that the former first son fell victim to spatial disorientation while descending over water at night, causing him to lose control.
Carolyn was just 33 at the time, while JFK Jr. was 38. They tied the knot in 1996.
Fox News spoke to Beller.