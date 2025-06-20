Ezra Miller Addresses 'Tough' Hollywood Comeback at Cannes During Strange Interview After Grooming Allegations
Ezra Miller is slowly crawling back into Hollywood after being slammed with several intense allegations in 2022 — including ones involving harassment and grooming.
While at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Cagliari, Italy, on Thursday, June 19, Miller posed on the red carpet for the first time in two years before speaking to a local news outlet about how their return to the movie industry is "on tentative grounds."
Ezra Miller Explains Bizarre Cannes Appearance
During the odd interview, The Perks of Being a Wallflower star explained their bizarre and brief appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival back in May for the premiere of Lynne Ramsey's Die, My Love.
At the event, Miller strangely sprinted down the red carpet passed the media line to seemingly avoid any questions about their troubled experience in recent years.
"I came to Cannes to support one of my closest friends in the world who is Lynne Ramsey — who I think is one of the greatest living filmmakers," they declared of the renowned director — who headed Miller's 2011 thriller-mystery film We Need to Talk About Kevin.
Ezra Miller Hints at Return to Hollywood After Legal Woes
Miller said Ramsey is currently working on a movie that doesn't yet have a title, noting the project "will likely be the first thing" they star in when returning to Hollywood.
Addressing the intenseness of popping up at Cannes, Miller insisted they would "do anything" for Ramsey — even if it meant bracing what they called a "tough re-entry point" to the industry.
"If you’ve been in the woods for three years, I do not recommend going straight to Cannes, where every photographer and every weirdo, every rich genocidal freak be there, you know what I mean?" they quipped.
Ezra Miller Says 'a Lot of People' in Hollywood 'Don't Give a F---' About You
Miller then got philosophical as they preached: "When we go through those crucibles, if we can survive, which was up in the air for me if I’m being real, we then have that capacity to see other people in their crucibles and just to reach towards them."
"I think that grows more and more rarefied in our world too. Like, the capacity to do that, the desire to do that, the willingness to do that," they added. "We’ve become very consumed in notions of perception, self-perception, how we’re perceived in the world. I really believe in digging past that and being a friend to people. And the people who did that for me, they have my lifelong devotion."
"And also I’m grateful for the revelations of who was not that," Miller expressed before throwing shade at some members of Hollywood.
The Flash star continued: "When you work in this industry, you’ll find yourself in deep, deep relation with a lot of people who do not give a single f---- about you, or your well-being, at all. And so, not that I don’t hold a lot of remorse and lamentation for a lot of things that I did and a lot of things that happened in that time, but I’m really, really grateful for the lessons that came with that abyss."