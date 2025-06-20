Ezra Miller Addresses 'Tough' Hollywood Comeback at Cannes During Strange Interview After Grooming Allegations

During the odd interview, The Perks of Being a Wallflower star explained their bizarre and brief appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival back in May for the premiere of Lynne Ramsey's Die, My Love.

At the event, Miller strangely sprinted down the red carpet passed the media line to seemingly avoid any questions about their troubled experience in recent years.

"I came to Cannes to support one of my closest friends in the world who is Lynne Ramsey — who I think is one of the greatest living filmmakers," they declared of the renowned director — who headed Miller's 2011 thriller-mystery film We Need to Talk About Kevin.