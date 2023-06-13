Ezra Miller Makes Shocking Appearance at 'The Flash' Premiere After Harassment Allegations, Felony Charges: Photos
Ezra Miller attempted to put their controversies to the side during a rare appearance at The Flash premiere on Monday night, June 12.
The star's arrival at the Los Angeles red carpet event marked their first public outing in years after numerous legal troubles.
Miller — who goes by they/them pronouns — seemed to acknowledge their unsteady past, as they took a moment to speak to those in attendance.
The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor thanked executives at the film's famed production company, including Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Film Group heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, as well as DC Studios’ James Gunn and Peter Safran for their "grace and discernment and care in the context of [their] life" and for "bringing this moment to fruition," according to a news publication.
Miller further expressed their "love" for director Andy Muschietti, adding, "I think you’re amazing, and I think your work is monumental."
The 30-year-old strutted solo along the red carpet in a white suit jacket layered over an off-white ruffled button-up shirt. Miller paired the top-half of their attire with black pants and matching black boots, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
The Fantastic Beasts star, who had half of their hair pulled back in a bun, kept a stoic facial expression before posing for photos with the entire cast – including Ben Affleck and Kiersey Clemons.
While Miller's attendance at the premiere seemed to be smooth sailing, social media users weren't too pleased to see the carefree evening unfold due to the lengthy list of accusations the We Need to Talk About Kevin actor has faced in the past.
"Seriously? So Ezra Miller isn’t going to face any consequences for their actions?" one upset Twitter user wrote, as another added, "We’re just supposed to forget?"
Miller landed himself in the headlines — and was publicly disgraced — in 2020 after a video circulated of them seemingly choking a female fan in Iceland. No charges were ever filed for the alleged incident.
The Jack Snyder's Justice League star was later arrested in 2022 in Hawaii for disorderly conduct, which they pled no contest to and paid a $500 fine. Miller was also arrested for harassment, however, those charges were dismissed.
That same year, the troubled actor was charge with felony burglary in Vermont, which they pleaded not guilty to — though they did plead guilty to a misdemeanor unlawful trespass.
