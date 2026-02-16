'A Family Disaster': Sarah Ferguson Slammed After Epstein Emails Show Her Begging Disgraced Financier for Money

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson has been branded as a "disgrace" to The Firm following her indiscretions connected to dead financier Jeffrey Epstein. The ex-Duchess of York, 66, recently made headlines after emails to Epstein showed her "desperately" begging him for money.

Sarah Ferguson Was 'Groveling' for Cash in Epstein Emails

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson had their titles stripped away last year.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News on February 16 how Ferguson seemed to "grovel for money" in the "obscene" emails. "She's a disgraced member of the royal family. She's just a family disaster," he said.

Sarah Ferguson Is Still looking for a Place to Live

Source: DOJ Ex-Prince Andrew was seen many times in the Epstein files.

Ferguson and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, are no longer official members of the royal family as they had their titles taken away by King Charles last year. The ex-couple was also kicked out of their Windsor home, Royal Lodge. They have lived there together since 2008, and while Andrew, 65, moved to the royal family's Sandringham Estate, Ferguson is still looking for her next forever home. "The Middle East is always a possibility, but the reports indicated that Windsor was a distinct possibility," Fitzwilliams noted regarding Ferguson's living situation.

The Ex-Duchess Asked Epstein for a Job in 2010

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is looking for her next forever home.

"Whether or not she does buy a property in Britain, I don't know, but I would have thought that it would be likely she would have a U.K. base," he added. In an email the DOJ recently released as part of the Epstein files, the children's book author asked the financier to work at one of his mansions as a house assistant because she was having financial issues. “But why I don’t understand, don’t you just get me to be your House Assistant. I am the most capable and desperately need the money," the message, which was dated May 16, 2010, read.

Source: DOJ/MEGA The disgraced ex-Duke of York was seen crouching next to an unknown woman in a photo from the Epstein documents.