'Family Ties' Cast: Where Are These 12 Stars Now?
Brian Bonsall
Brian Bonsall started acting on Family Ties when he was 5 years old, playing the role of Andy Keaton through the show's final three seasons.
"Good memories for sure. They were a second family to me, growing up doing that ... Michael J. Fox used to come pick me up in his Ferrari, taught me to dive into a pool. It was so comfortable hanging out," he said of his time on Family Ties.
The break helped him appear in more 1990s shows, including Father Hood and Blank Check, until he retired in 1995. He later shifted his career and pursued his passion for music with several bands.
Bonsall found himself in trouble when he was arrested in Boulder, Colo., for second-degree assault and false imprisonment of his then-girlfriend.
In 2018, he came out of retirement to join the cast of Slaughsages. He also acted in the 2022 indie film You're Melting!
Courteney Cox
Playing the role of Lauren Miller, Courteney Cox appeared on Family Ties for its last two seasons before her stint on Friends started.
After starring in the hit shows, Cox appeared in the Scream movie franchise. She also had a recurring role on Scrubs while working on more shows and films like Mothers and Daughters, Bedtime Stories, Shining Vale and Cougar Town.
Geena Davis
Geena Davis's appearance on Family Ties as Karen Nicholson paved the way for her to star in major films like A League of Their Own, Thelma & Louise, Commander in Chief and Grey's Anatomy.
She also reunited with Fox in Stuart Little.
The award-winning actress has worked in Blink Twice, now in post-production. She will also appear in the upcoming TV show, The Boroughs.
Justine Bateman
Justine Bateman received a Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations for her role of Mallory Keaton on Family Ties. After the success of her first acting role, the former child star was cast on Desperate Housewives, Psych, Deadbolt and The Closer.
In 2001, she wed Mark Fluent and welcomed their two children afterward.
Bateman also directed her first film, Violet, in 2021.
Marc Price
Family Ties gave Marc Price the fan-favorite role of Irwin "Skippy" Handelman.
"Family Ties helped me. It helped me introduce Marc Price to people," he told the Los Angeles Times.
After playing a few film roles, Price began working as a writer and producer of several TV and film projects. He has also supported the Michael J. Fox Foundation by donating proceeds of his comedy tour's merchandise sales.
Meredith Baxter
After Meredith Baxter's portrayal of Elyse Keaton on Family Ties, she continued her acting career and worked on Finding Carter, Being Mary Jane, The Faculty and Cold Case.
She worked with Fox again in a few episodes of his sitcom Spin City.
Michael Gross
Michael Gross was best known for his Family Ties character, Steven Keaton, and he had always been proud he was part of the show's legacy.
"You live in fear that you’re going to be canceled after the first 13 [episodes], or the pilot won’t even get picked up ... and then it got picked up for 13, and then you live in fear that it won’t be picked up for the back 13, and then it did. And then you think, 'Okay, it’ll be canceled after a year.' And then it wasn’t. And then seven years later, we had done about 175 episodes," he told ET.
Gross carried the spotlight with him and appeared in episodes of Suits, How I Met Your Mother, The Affair and Grace and Frankie.
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox earned three awards for his Family Ties character, Michael Keaton, transforming him into a breakout star. His popularity soon helped him secure Eric Stoltz's role as Marty McFly in Back to the Future before expanding his acting career in Stuart Little, The Michael J. Fox Show and Spin City.
He also had guest roles on The Good Fight and Curb Your Enthusiasm.
However, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1998, keeping him away from the spotlight. Still, he has used his health issue to spread his off-screen efforts to support education and research on the disease, including the launch of the foundation.
Scott Valentine
Scott Valentine's performance on Family Ties led to the creation of the spin-off series, The Art of Being Nick, which was based on his character, Nick Moore.
After his stint on the series, he landed roles in Murder, She Wrote and CSI: NY.
According to reports, Valentine has been working as the managing director of Excelsior Capital Partner investment firm.
Tina Yothers
Following Tina Yothers' time on Family Ties, she pursued a career in the music industry and played with the band, Jaded. She began acting and singing in musicals, but she still made guest appearances on What Not to Wear and Celebrity Wife Swap.
Yothers shares two kids with her husband, Robert Kaiser.
Tom Hanks
Although Tom Hanks only appeared in the first two seasons of Family Ties, his career immediately skyrocketed after starring in Sleepless in Seattle and Saving Private Ryan. His roles in Forrest Gump and Philadelphia also gained him Best Actor awards from the Oscars.
Hanks went on to star in successful films and series, including Catch Me If You Can, Band of Brothers, Masters of the Air, Cast Away and Elvis.
Tracy Pollan
Tracy Pollan only appeared on Family Ties for 13 episodes, but she captured Fox's heart — they wed in 1988, three years after meeting on the set.
She mostly stayed out of the spotlight after starring in the dramas Promised Land, A Stranger Among Us, Baby It's You and Bright Lights, Big City. But in 2014, she, her sisters and their mother worked together on the cookbook The Pollan Family.