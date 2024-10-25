'Family Ties' Cast: Where Are These 12 Stars Now?

Brian Bonsall started acting on Family Ties when he was 5 years old, playing the role of Andy Keaton through the show's final three seasons.

"Good memories for sure. They were a second family to me, growing up doing that ... Michael J. Fox used to come pick me up in his Ferrari, taught me to dive into a pool. It was so comfortable hanging out," he said of his time on Family Ties.

The break helped him appear in more 1990s shows, including Father Hood and Blank Check, until he retired in 1995. He later shifted his career and pursued his passion for music with several bands.

Bonsall found himself in trouble when he was arrested in Boulder, Colo., for second-degree assault and false imprisonment of his then-girlfriend.

In 2018, he came out of retirement to join the cast of Slaughsages. He also acted in the 2022 indie film You're Melting!