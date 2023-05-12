OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Michael J. Fox
OK LogoCOUPLES

What Michael J. Fox's Wife Tracy Pollan Told Him When He First Received Parkinson's Diagnosis

michael j foxs wife tracy pollan told him received parkinsons diagnosis
Source: mega
By:

May 12 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Michael J. Fox may be the main subject of his AppleTV+ project, Still, but throughout the documentary, the actor couldn't help but gush over his wife, Tracy Pollan.

The two first met on the set of Family Ties in 1985, but things didn't turn romantic until a few years later, and since then, the actress has been right by his side.

Article continues below advertisement
michael j foxs wife tracy pollan told him received parkinsons diagnosis
Source: mega

In the doc, which released on Friday, May 12, the 61-year-old explained he knew his life would never be the same after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but Pollan's support never wavered.

Fox recalled the emotional moment he told his wife, 62, about the diagnosis, recalling how she simply responded by whispering to him, "In sickness and in health."

Article continues below advertisement
michael j foxs wife tracy pollan told him received parkinsons diagnosis
Source: mega

"Tracy’s the smartest person I know. She’s learned to deal with a lot of stuff," the Back to the Future star explained. "How frustrating it must be to have to bear the burden of something that isn’t her burden. She shares it with me. She not only shares it with me, she takes on more than I take on. Everything I go through, she goes through."

The father-of-four also praised his other half for never letting the fame and fortune get to her. "Who she is is so locked in because she’s so honest," he stated. "I could be the King of England and she’d be her. I could be Elvis and she’d be her."

MORE ON:
Michael J. Fox
Article continues below advertisement
michael j foxs wife tracy pollan told him received parkinsons diagnosis
Source: mega

When asked in another interview about why Pollan has such a presence in Still, the Emmy winner sweetly replied, "It’s my story. You can’t tell my story without her." He also credited her for the assistance she gave even before his health issues, as he admitted he "wouldn’t have made it out of the '80s" if it wasn't for his costar.

The pair wed in 1988 and welcomed four children together — son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and daughter Esmé, 21 — and is still going strong today.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Recently, the duo has been stepping out together to promote Still, and they even made time for a date night on Wednesday, May 10, sitting courtside at a New York Knicks playoff game.

Entertainment Tonight talked to Fox about Pollan's presence in his documentary.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.