What Michael J. Fox's Wife Tracy Pollan Told Him When He First Received Parkinson's Diagnosis
Michael J. Fox may be the main subject of his AppleTV+ project, Still, but throughout the documentary, the actor couldn't help but gush over his wife, Tracy Pollan.
The two first met on the set of Family Ties in 1985, but things didn't turn romantic until a few years later, and since then, the actress has been right by his side.
In the doc, which released on Friday, May 12, the 61-year-old explained he knew his life would never be the same after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but Pollan's support never wavered.
Fox recalled the emotional moment he told his wife, 62, about the diagnosis, recalling how she simply responded by whispering to him, "In sickness and in health."
"Tracy’s the smartest person I know. She’s learned to deal with a lot of stuff," the Back to the Future star explained. "How frustrating it must be to have to bear the burden of something that isn’t her burden. She shares it with me. She not only shares it with me, she takes on more than I take on. Everything I go through, she goes through."
The father-of-four also praised his other half for never letting the fame and fortune get to her. "Who she is is so locked in because she’s so honest," he stated. "I could be the King of England and she’d be her. I could be Elvis and she’d be her."
When asked in another interview about why Pollan has such a presence in Still, the Emmy winner sweetly replied, "It’s my story. You can’t tell my story without her." He also credited her for the assistance she gave even before his health issues, as he admitted he "wouldn’t have made it out of the '80s" if it wasn't for his costar.
The pair wed in 1988 and welcomed four children together — son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and daughter Esmé, 21 — and is still going strong today.
Recently, the duo has been stepping out together to promote Still, and they even made time for a date night on Wednesday, May 10, sitting courtside at a New York Knicks playoff game.
Entertainment Tonight talked to Fox about Pollan's presence in his documentary.