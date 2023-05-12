What Michael J. Fox's Wife Tracy Pollan Told Him When He First Received Parkinson's Diagnosis

"Tracy’s the smartest person I know. She’s learned to deal with a lot of stuff," the Back to the Future star explained. "How frustrating it must be to have to bear the burden of something that isn’t her burden. She shares it with me. She not only shares it with me, she takes on more than I take on. Everything I go through, she goes through."

The father-of-four also praised his other half for never letting the fame and fortune get to her. "Who she is is so locked in because she’s so honest," he stated. "I could be the King of England and she’d be her. I could be Elvis and she’d be her."