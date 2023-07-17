Michael J. Fox & Wife Tracy Pollan Celebrate 35th Anniversary Amid Actor's 'Intense' Parkinson's Battle
Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan are still head over heels for each other after three-and-a half decades of marriage!
The pair marked their anniversary on Instagram, with the actor sharing a few pictures from their personal photo album.
"35 years of laugher, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan . Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike," the 62-year-old movie star captioned the Sunday, July 16, post, which showed the two hugging during their younger days and while on vacation.
"Love you so much!!! ❤️❤️❤️," the blonde beauty, 63, replied via the comments section.
The mom-of-four marked the occasion on her own Instagram page as well, captioning a scenic picture of them, "35 years!!! Happy anniversary my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more💗."
The Back to the Future lead has been more candid than ever about their relationship over the past few months as he engaged in a press tour for his documentary, Still. The piece detailed his battle with Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 1991.
The actor admitted he feels a sense of guilt that his own medical woes have affected his wife's life.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She has this disease too in a sense because I do. Right from the beginning, before any of this happened, I took this young actress whose career was hopping, she was doing great, she was beautiful, and I made her a single mother and I took her out of the game," he explained in an interview. "I always felt bad about that and here I was doing it again with Parkinson’s, kind of superimposing my agenda and a trial on her that wasn’t hers to endure."
"Tracy’s the smartest person I know. She’s learned to deal with a lot of stuff," Fox said in another interview about their situation. "How frustrating it must be to have to bear the burden of something that isn’t her burden. She shares it with me. She not only shares it with me, she takes on more than I take on. Everything I go through, she goes through."