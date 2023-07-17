Michael J. Fox & Wife Tracy Pollan Celebrate 35th Anniversary Amid Actor's 'Intense' Parkinson's Battle

"35 years of laugher, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan . Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike," the 62-year-old movie star captioned the Sunday, July 16, post, which showed the two hugging during their younger days and while on vacation.

"Love you so much!!! ❤️❤️❤️," the blonde beauty, 63, replied via the comments section.

The mom-of-four marked the occasion on her own Instagram page as well, captioning a scenic picture of them, "35 years!!! Happy anniversary my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more💗."