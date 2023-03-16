Fans Beg Naomi Campbell To Stop Retouching Photos After Sharing Red Carpet Moment From Oscars Party: 'You Looked Amazing Without Photoshop!'
Naomi Campbell's fans are calling her out.
The supermodel took to Instagram on Monday, March 13, to share pictures of herself turning heads on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. However, her 14.6 million followers quickly took notice of the alleged photoshopping on her already flawless face.
"Please delete the first photo, you looked amazing without photoshop!!! You don't need to edit your photos," one fan pleaded with Campbell in the comments section.
"Why does she always add filters. She also airbrushes and Photoshops a lot," a second person wrote to the fashion icon, before another chimed in, adding, "1st pic is the worst photoshopped pic ive ever seen."
"Babe, that's not how you use photoshop," a fourth person begged Campbell, and a fifth quipped, "Girl ily but why the airbrushing 😭."
The '90s icon stunned at the annual bash, rocking a long cream Schiaparelli dress, as she made her way down the red carpet on Sunday, March 12.
Despite being called out for her alleged editing habits on social media, Campbell has been busy giving all of her attention to being a new mom to her daughter, born in 2021. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love," the 52-year-old gushed in an Instagram announcement at the time.
In February 2022, the mother-of-one clarified rumors she adopted her little girl, explaining, "She wasn't adopted — she's my child. I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."
British Vogue conducted the February 2022 interview with Campbell about her daughter.