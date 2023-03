Fans Beg Naomi Campbell To Stop Retouching Photos After Sharing Red Carpet Moment From Oscars Party: 'You Looked Amazing Without Photoshop!'

Despite being called out for her alleged editing habits on social media, Campbell has been busy giving all of her attention to being a new mom to her daughter, born in 2021. β€œA beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love," the 52-year-old gushed in an Instagram announcement at the time.

In February 2022, the mother-of-one clarified rumors she adopted her little girl, explaining, "She wasn't adopted β€” she's my child. I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."