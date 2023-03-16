Fans Beg Naomi Campbell To Stop Retouching Photos After Sharing Red Carpet Moment From Oscars Party: 'You Looked Amazing Without Photoshop!'

Despite being called out for her alleged editing habits on social media, Campbell has been busy giving all of her attention to being a new mom to her daughter, born in 2021. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love," the 52-year-old gushed in an Instagram announcement at the time.

In February 2022, the mother-of-one clarified rumors she adopted her little girl, explaining, "She wasn't adopted — she's my child. I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."