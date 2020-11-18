Why bury the hatchet when you can dig up old wounds? Naomi Campbell took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 18, and posted a not-so-subtle article slamming Tyra Banks.

Campbell shared an article titled, “Here’s Why Fans Are Starting To Think Tyra Banks Is The Real Mean Girl, Not Naomi Campbell” for her nine million followers to see on her Instagram Story. While the photo has been taken down, fans were quick to take screen grabs and share the shady post via social media.

“LMAO Naomi really posted this. I am gagging,” one Twitter user wrote. “I will always have an appreciation for Tyra but I was always always team Naomi,” another added, while a third user chimed in, writing, “They both mean so who cares lol. I’ll give Naomi credit bc she’s mean with her full chest while Tyra throws rocks and hides her hands.”

Why would she post this??? I’m crying lmaooooooo pic.twitter.com/Kp8sDMsTGU — Rashida Renée (@evilrashida) November 17, 2020

The article in question critiqued multiple clips that resurfaced online from America’s Next Top Model, which showed Banks saying some problematic statements that didn’t age well. The 46-year-old responded to the backlash in May via Twitter. “Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” the tweet read. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

The supermodels have been at odds with each other since the ’90s when they both worked in Paris. “I’m very sensitive to that word because a rivalry is with two equals to me, whereas one was very dominant,” Banks told The Wall Street Journal last year. “[Campbell] was a supermodel and I was just some new girl that got on a plane from Paris and was studying fashion in magazines at a fashion library.”

The two beauties spoke about their issues in 2005 when Campbell famously joined Banks on The Tyra Banks Show. “One of the biggest wishes that I’ve ever had has come true. I had a conversation with Naomi Campbell,” the Dancing With the Stars host told her audience at the time. “I got a lot of answers and it has started my healing from all of the devastating rumors and gossip and rivalry and pain that I’ve experienced. I’ve started to heal and I think Naomi has, too.”

While Campbell has kept quiet about the feud, she recently shared her frustration with people in the industry who try to bring up the her rivalry with Banks. “Anger is an emotion. And, you know, I’ve lived my life in front of the world and have made many mistakes. I own my mistakes,” she said during Vogue’s Forces of Fashion panel on November 17.

“But my understanding of things, the way I react to things, the way I don’t react is what it’s about today,” she continued. “It comes with the territory that people want to provoke you and you have to roll with the punches. But … as everyone knows, I’m not going to be walked over.”

“I don’t like people around me that sugar-coat … enablers don’t work for me,” the 50-year-old added. “I only can learn if you teach me and tell me my mistakes. If you just keep saying, ‘Yes, Yes, Yes’ people for me are not in my life. I try not to have in my life. They’ve done no good for me in my life.”

This is not the only battle Banks is currently dealing with. She recently had a mishap while hosting season 29 of DWTS, and things quickly went from bad to worse. After incorrectly announcing which dance duo was going to be sent home, Banks “melted down backstage after the live show,” a source exclusively told OK!. “Tyra was livid about the mistake that made her look like a fool.”

Unfortunately, things went downhill even more. “Tyra suspects someone is trying to sabotage her. Tyra was made to ad lib through the moment and was totally unprepared,” the source added. “When Tyra is out of her comfort zone she gets nasty and blames others.” Banks is now going after staff who are not loyal to her after she replaced longtime host Tom Bergeron.

Hopefully, Banks will wave the white flag soon and squash some of her ongoing feuds.