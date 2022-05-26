naomi campbell reacts to kate moss taking stand for johnny depp testimony

“YES WAGON TELL IT !! @ katemossagency,” Campbell wrote alongside a screenshot of a story recapping Moss' statements in court, in which she denied Heard's claim that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor pushed her down a flight of stairs during their relationship back in the '90s.

CASE CRUMBLES? SOCIAL MEDIA IN OVERDRIVE AS JOHNNY DEPP PAL RELEASES NEW EVIDENCE THAT QUESTIONS AMBER HEARD CLAIMS

OK! reported Depp's ex was called to the stand as a rebuttal witness for the embattled A-lister in the sixth and final week of Depp and Heard's headline-making trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia. Though Moss was originally not set to be a witness because the alleged stairs incident wasn't related to the case, Heard's mention of her name allowed for Depp's team to call her to testify.