Drew Barrymore Tells Whoopi Goldberg She Started Dating Again After 'So Many Years': 'I'm Too Good At Being Alone'
Drew Barrymore is single and ready to mingle!
On the Thursday, December 1, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old sat down with Whoopi Goldberg to give an update on her relationship status.
"The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” the Charlie's Angels actress asked The View star before admitting she dipped her toe back in to the dating pool.
MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN & GET OUT'
“Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I’m too good at being alone,” Barrymore explained of why she decided to seek out a potential new romance.
Goldberg seemed to partially disagree with the show host, implying that Barrymore may be better off with a one night stand.
DREW BARRYMORE REVEALS 'PRETEND THERAPIST' GEORGE CLOONEY GAVE HER 'REALLY SURPRISING' DATING ADVICE
“Maybe a hit-and-run is a better way to go, for now, until you say to yourself, ‘Now I really want someone to just be part of this,'” The Color Purple actress, 67, advised. “Right now, that may not be what you’re looking for, which is probably why you’re doing fine.”
Barrymore's new perspective on dating comes one month after she spoke to her "pretend therapist" George Clooney about her love life during his guest appearance on her famed talk show.
The 50 First Dates star later revealed that the award-winning actor gave "really surprising" dating advice after the episode that she wishes "all couples" could have heard, "because there’s an old-fashioned love that continues on in their marriage and their parenthood that I think it seems like a lot of us lose sight of."
In the heart-to-heart therapy session, Clooney shared that the secret behind his marriage with his wife, Amal, was that he "held out for the right one" instead of settling for mediocre love.
"[That's] really good dating advice for all of us," Barrymore expressed to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Monday, October 17.
The television personality has been single and refrained from developing any intimate relationships ever since her divorce from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016. The estranged parents tied the knot in 2012 and share two children, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8.