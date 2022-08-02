Oops! She Did It Again! Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video
Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts.
"Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer.
Though it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same house same s***!!!! Same everything 😒," one user angrily wrote under the post. "When do we see the new house and new vids????? Asking for a friend," another penned.
Other commenters could not get over how many times she had worn the same brown pointed toe pumps in her signature clips. "The damm brown shoes!!!" one quipped while another added, "Those same shoes...."
This is not the first time the "Toxic" singer's fans have called out her bizarre and repetitive behavior. As OK! previously reported, followers have frequently called for Spears to seek help as something appears to be off.
"Does no one find the frequency of these a bit much. I feel like something is awry," a concerned user wrote under her July 17, dancing video.
"What’s going on Brit? This is not the Free Britney we were all hoping for. Something is wrong. Did someone put you back on meds?" another penned. "Someone help her. It’s all so disturbing #FREEBRITNEY," added another.
We may have to wait just a bit longer to get insight to Spears' state of mind since her highly anticipated tell-all is reportedly delayed due to a paper shortage. As OK! previously reported, the book has been finished and was aiming for a January 2023 release, but the shortage of materials has stalled the date of release.