BRITNEY SPEARS SLAMS FAMILY ON FIRST BAR OUTING IN 13 YEARS: 'SO GLAD THEY TOOK MY RIGHTS AWAY!'

As OK! previously reported, the pop star's publishers also aren't happy about Spears airing out her dirty laundry on Instagram prior to her tell-all's release.

"Basically, Britney has been told to shut up and save all the details for the book," a source dished to OK!. "Why would anyone want to buy the book if she keeps blabbing on social media for free?"

"After 13 years of being silenced by a conservatorship, it wasn’t easy to tell Britney she needs to remain silent," the source added. "But let’s just say she now has 15 million reasons to agree."

TMZ was first to report on Spears' book delay.