Book Bind!Britney Spears Bombshell Tell-All Reportedly Delayed As Ongoing Paper Shortage Stalls Publishers
Britney Spears' upcoming memoir is finally finished, but the ongoing paper shortage that has upended the publishing business since the early days of the pandemic may mean a major delay for its release.
Sources with direct knowledge of the situation spilled that the Princess of Pop and her team originally hoped for her bombshell book to makes its debut in January 2023, but that date is likely no longer in the cards.
Reasons for the shortage are believed to stem from a massive influx of consumers ordering books throughout the coronavirus pandemic when most non-essential workers were ordered to stay home. There is also said to be a workforce shortage after many paper industry employees left their jobs.
The source claimed that it is unclear when the paper shortage will no longer be an issue, causing Spears and her publishers to be unable to confirm a release date for the juicy tell-all.
The "Oops, I Did It Again" singer inked the contract for the highly anticipated memoir back in February with a whopping $15 million advance. However, not everyone is excited to see what Spears penned in the pages as her constant feuds with her family following the end of her conservatorship rage on.
Spears' parents and siblings are rumored to be concerned about what the Grammy Award winner may reveal about their tumultuous relationships as she continues to slam her high profile family on social media.
As OK! previously reported, the pop star's publishers also aren't happy about Spears airing out her dirty laundry on Instagram prior to her tell-all's release.
"Basically, Britney has been told to shut up and save all the details for the book," a source dished to OK!. "Why would anyone want to buy the book if she keeps blabbing on social media for free?"
"After 13 years of being silenced by a conservatorship, it wasn’t easy to tell Britney she needs to remain silent," the source added. "But let’s just say she now has 15 million reasons to agree."
TMZ was first to report on Spears' book delay.