Kate Hudson, Julia Garner & Michelle Williams Shine Bright At 2023 Critics' Choice Awards
The stars went all out for the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15.
The shindig, which is first of many awards show this season, is being held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in California, and Chelsea Handler will host.
“We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement in October 2022. “We all know and love her work as a stand-up comedian, a best-selling author, a podcast host, and actress – and now as host of the Critics Choice Awards! I know this will be the best year yet and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”
Some of the films being honored include: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, RRR, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and more.
Meanwhile, some TV shows that are making a splash are: Andor, Bad Sisters, Better Call Saul, The Crown, Euphoria, The Good Fight, House of the Dragon, Severance and Yellowstone.
Scroll through the gallery below to see what the celebs wore!
Michelle Williams sparkled in a silver dress.
Julia Garner sported a red number for the event.
The TV personality donned a bright orange dress.
Lily James went all-black for the occasion.
Kate Hudson rocked a silver frock.
Anya Taylor-Joy donned a beige dress with sparkly shoes.
Sadie Sink looked pretty in an all-black outfit.
Janelle Monáe wore a long black gown.
Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing bump in a black dress.
In October, the actress announced she and Tom Pelphrey were expecting their first child together.
"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" she captioned a slew of snapshots.
Madelyn Cline wore an all-black gown, which had some fringe.