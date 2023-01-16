Kate Hudson, Julia Garner & Michelle Williams Shine Bright At 2023 Critics' Choice Awards

The stars went all out for the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15.

The shindig, which is first of many awards show this season, is being held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in California, and Chelsea Handler will host.

“We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement in October 2022. “We all know and love her work as a stand-up comedian, a best-selling author, a podcast host, and actress – and now as host of the Critics Choice Awards! I know this will be the best year yet and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

Some of the films being honored include: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, RRR, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and more.