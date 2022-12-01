Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release First Trailer For Netflix Docuseries

Ahead of the show's debut, Meghan hinted at what audiences can expect to see in their docuseries, explaining that they are using it as a platform to offer a peak at their own side of what life has been like through their eyes.

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," the "Archetypes" podcast host said of working with Liz Garbus in her cover story for Variety. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."