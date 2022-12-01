Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release First Trailer For Netflix Docuseries
The first look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries has been released.
From pulling back the curtain on their love story to their retreat from life as senior working members of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are offering viewers an intimate look at who they really are behind the smoke and mirrors.
On Thursday, December 1, Netflix released the trailer for the couple's documentary, titled Harry & Meghan, which will premiere in December, showing personal photos of their life together while the famous pair sheds light on why they decided to finally share their story.
"Why did you want to make this documentary?" the couple is asked in the beginning of the promo as black-and-white pictures of the royal-turned-Hollywood duo flash.
"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry says. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."
The 50-second trailer, set to dramatic music, features the mother-of-two — whose kids are not shown in the sneak peek — getting visibly emotional at one point after individual photos of both Harry and Meghan through the years flash.
Meghan then adds, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"
The exact release date was not offered, as Netflix only teases that the series is "coming soon."
Ahead of the show's debut, Meghan hinted at what audiences can expect to see in their docuseries, explaining that they are using it as a platform to offer a peak at their own side of what life has been like through their eyes.
"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," the "Archetypes" podcast host said of working with Liz Garbus in her cover story for Variety. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."