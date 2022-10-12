Prince William & Kate Middleton's First Week In New Windsor Home Was 'Very Tense'

"Things were very tense that week. It was not exactly the settling-in period they had hoped for," acknowledged a family friend. While the insider noted the kids have made new friends in their Windsor neighborhood, royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah revealed that Kate told her George was old enough to "understand the loss of the Queen."

"She said they were keeping things as normal as possible for the children," Nikkhah added at the time. "She says the children were settling in well to their new school and Kate was grateful for the support."