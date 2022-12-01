Royal Aide Resigns After Making 'Unacceptable' Racially Loaded Remarks, Buckingham Palace Spokesperson Confirms

An aide to the royal family stepped down from their honorary post after making a series of "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" racially loaded remarks to a guest, a representative from Buckingham Palace confirmed. The encounter took place while attending a royal event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla earlier this week.

The resignation comes after British-born domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani said the aforementioned aide repeatedly asked her a series of offensive questions, including "where do you really come from?" at a Grand Reception on Tuesday, November 29.