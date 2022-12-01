Royal Aide Resigns After Making 'Unacceptable' Racially Loaded Remarks, Buckingham Palace Spokesperson Confirms
An aide to the royal family stepped down from their honorary post after making a series of "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" racially loaded remarks to a guest, a representative from Buckingham Palace confirmed. The encounter took place while attending a royal event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla earlier this week.
The resignation comes after British-born domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani said the aforementioned aide repeatedly asked her a series of offensive questions, including "where do you really come from?" at a Grand Reception on Tuesday, November 29.
Though Fulani, who is the Chief Executive of Sistah Space, an organization that supports African and Caribbean women impacted by abuse, told the staffer she hailed from east London, she said the team member continued to press, repeatedly asking her similarly offensive questions regarding her background, including “what part of Africa are YOU from?"
"We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details,” a palace spokesperson said on Wednesday, November 30, adding, “in this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made.”
"We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes,” the rep continued. "In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.”
Beyond this resignation, the representative noted that “all members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."
While the staffer was named on social media, the palace has remained tight-lipped on the identity of the aide who was considered an honorary member of the Buckingham Palace household, per NPR.
Beyond this statement, a spokesperson for Prince William and Kate Middleton addressed the matter directly, stating they were “really disappointed to hear about the guest’s experience.”
“Racism has no place in our society,” they continued, noting the Prince of Wales is aware of the aide’s racist remarks. “These comments were unacceptable and it's right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."
