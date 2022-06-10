OK Magazine
Fans React After 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Shares 1980s Throwback Photo

janelle brown s throwback pic
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram
By:

Jun. 10 2022, Published 7:54 p.m. ET

Pretty in a perm! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown entertained her followers when she shared a surprise "throwback Thursday" snapshot a day late!

"A friend just sent me a photo she had," the TLC personality captioned an aged photograph of herself rocking curly blonde hair. "This is me at 18 in 1987. Gotta love an 80s perm 😂😂."

fans react sister wives janelle brown s throwback photo
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram

A few of Janelle's followers couldn't believe how similar she looked to her daughters, Madison, 26, and Savanah, 17. "So pretty!!! Can see both your girls in this... 😍" with another adding, "Maddy with a blonde perm. I swear you guys are twins."

Meanwhile, other commenters were excited Janelle was bringing back the '80s with the fun throwback. One user wrote, "Girl, the hair is everything 👍🏼🌼," with another gushing, "I had a perm very much like that one in the 80’s!!!! Still, a great pic of you!!!!!❤️"

Other than her two daughters, Janelle also shares sons Hunter, 24, Garrison, 23, and Gabriel, 20, with her husband, Kody Brown, 53.

After sister wife, Christine, 50, made the decision to divorce Kody, rumors swirled Janelle would be the next to leave the bustling Brown family, especially after repeatedly siding with Christine over their husband's strict pandemic rules. However, the mom-of-six appears to be staying put in her Arizona home. As OK! previously reported, Paedon Brown, 23, recently confirmed she had not left his father.

"Janelle is currently still with dad," Paedon revealed in an April Instagram Live. "And it’s okay, he is my father. I do love him."

fans react sister wives janelle brown s throwback photo
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Janelle also seemed to squash the rumors herself in an Instagram video showing off her gorgeous Flagstaff property as she gushed about building their future forever homes.

"We came out to the property, we're starting to get things ready for next summer, and I remembered how much I love it here," Janelle told her followers while filming the sprawling land. "You know, I was in town for the winter and I love town, I love it, but gosh ... I came out and it's kinda starting to be spring and we... I just love it here."

