Fans Slam Kate Gosselin For Mocking 'Poor' Ex-Husband Jon In Resurfaced Video

Kate Gosselin came under fire by former Jon & Kate Plus 8 fans when an old clip resurfaced of the reality star berating her then-husband, Jon, for breathing too loudly.

"Everything Iconic" podcast host Danny Pellegrino shared the video to his Instagram on Thursday, February 2, noting that he "pinpointed this moment" as when the father-of-eight chose to "break free" from his marriage to his ex-wife.